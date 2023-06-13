“She Had Necessary Ingredients”: 3 Important Things Guinness World Records Said As They Crowned Hilda Baci
- As Guinness World Records officially certified Hilda Baci's record, they mentioned how popular the chef is
- The organisation said that the chef made sure to feed people from the food she cooked, which is part of the rules she adhered to
- According to the outfit, the chef miscalculated her resting time during her cookathon and that got her mark reduced
On Tuesday, June 13, Guinness World Records announced Hilda Baci as the record holder for the longest hour an individual has cooked.
The announcement officially made Lata Tondon, an Indian chef, a predecessor in the category. The organisation said some significant things while making the announcement.
It should be noted that on the same day Hilda's record was officially certified by Guinness World Records, an Ekiti Chef called Dammy surpassed 100 hours in her attempt to beat the famous chef's record.
Legit.ng will, in this report, look at three things the organisation mentioned surrounding Hilda's cookathon.
1. Our website crashed for 2 days
Guinness World Records affirmed that Hilda's cookathon was so popular that their website has a lot of traffic. They said it crashed as a result.
The organisation also said that Hilda's fans were many. In their words:
"Hilda’s cook-a-thon was in fact so popular that our website crashed for two days due to the immense volume of traffic we received from her legion of loyal fans."
2. Hilda prepared for the event
The Nigerian chef was said to have prepared a 35-menu guide to show her preparation for the cookathon.
As Hilda cooked, her team was on the feet as they ensured that her she never ran out of ingredients. They said:
"She ensured that she had the necessary ingredients to make each recipe, with her team procuring further food items while the cook-a-thon was underway..."
3. Why Hilda didn't get 100 hours
According to Guinness World Records, a challenge participant is expected to take a five-minute break at every hour. However, Hilda took elongated hours at some point.
In that light, some hours were deducted from her challenge, and she was given 93 hours and 11 minutes.
