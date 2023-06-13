As Guinness World Records officially certified Hilda Baci's record, they mentioned how popular the chef is

The organisation said that the chef made sure to feed people from the food she cooked, which is part of the rules she adhered to

According to the outfit, the chef miscalculated her resting time during her cookathon and that got her mark reduced

On Tuesday, June 13, Guinness World Records announced Hilda Baci as the record holder for the longest hour an individual has cooked.

The announcement officially made Lata Tondon, an Indian chef, a predecessor in the category. The organisation said some significant things while making the announcement.

Guinness World Records said that they served people food during her cookathon.

Source: TikTok

It should be noted that on the same day Hilda's record was officially certified by Guinness World Records, an Ekiti Chef called Dammy surpassed 100 hours in her attempt to beat the famous chef's record.

Legit.ng will, in this report, look at three things the organisation mentioned surrounding Hilda's cookathon.

1. Our website crashed for 2 days

Guinness World Records affirmed that Hilda's cookathon was so popular that their website has a lot of traffic. They said it crashed as a result.

The organisation also said that Hilda's fans were many. In their words:

"Hilda’s cook-a-thon was in fact so popular that our website crashed for two days due to the immense volume of traffic we received from her legion of loyal fans."

2. Hilda prepared for the event

The Nigerian chef was said to have prepared a 35-menu guide to show her preparation for the cookathon.

As Hilda cooked, her team was on the feet as they ensured that her she never ran out of ingredients. They said:

"She ensured that she had the necessary ingredients to make each recipe, with her team procuring further food items while the cook-a-thon was underway..."

3. Why Hilda didn't get 100 hours

According to Guinness World Records, a challenge participant is expected to take a five-minute break at every hour. However, Hilda took elongated hours at some point.

In that light, some hours were deducted from her challenge, and she was given 93 hours and 11 minutes.

Chef Dammy picked beans

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a photo showing Damilola and her assistant picking beans got more people talking hours after Chef Dammy started cooking.

A Twitter user, @Bellaaderonke, who shared the photo noted that her gas cooker was off as she picked the beans.

Source: Legit.ng