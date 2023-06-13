GWR: “My Chest Is About to Jump Out,” Enioluwa Leaps for Joy As Guinness World Records Certifies Hilda Baci
- Hilda Baci's culinary efforts to be inducted into the Guinness World Record for longest cooking time by an individual have been recognized
- The celebrity chef's renowned endorsement shook the internet as netizens all over the globe celebrated her
- One that has stood out is the joy of popular Nigerian influencer Enioluwa, who has been very supportive of the movement from the beginning
Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!
It is a moment of celebration as Hilda Baci is now officially the record holder for the longest cooking marathon by an individual category.
The prestigious organisation Guinness World Records took to Twitter to make the official statement.
Reacting to the win, influencer Enioluwa, who has been supportive of the brand from day one, took to Twitter to share his excitement, saying:
PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!
BREAKING: Anxiety for Idris Wase as Tajudeen Abass inches close to emerging next House of Reps Speaker
"It's as if my chest is about to jump out!
Yasssssss!."
See his post below
Enioluwa's celebration of Hilda Baci's win stirs reactions
Source: Legit.ng