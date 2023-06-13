A video making the rounds online has shown the exciting moment a food vendor rejoiced with her girls

In the video shared by a Nigerian chef @mamarazzi_pasta, she expressed her extreme delight after receiving an exciting message

Social media users have reacted massively to the video, with many applauding the chef over her rich spirit of appreciation

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A Nigerian chef has shared her reaction after getting surprising patronage in her business.

A video shared by the excited chef @mamarazzi_pasta on Instagram showed her dancing excitedly with her girls after receiving a message from Nigerian singer, Davido.

Chef over the moon because of special patronage Photo credit: @mamarazzi_pasta/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

She revealed that the singer had not only patronised her but also followed her on Instagram.

The excited chef went ahead to make a big frame of Davido's message, which she promised to hang until "thy kingdom come."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"Call me extra abeg. This frame would be hung till thy kingdom come. No one can contain our joy right now, The geng is super active and also grateful to 001 @davido. Abeg who dance pass. Halima or comfort?", she wrote.

Netizens congratulate chef Mamarazzi over Davido's patronage

Therealgenesiswears said:

"E reach to do Davido is a blessing for real sha no increase price."

Ade.bimpe_blessing said:

"Extra Keh, I go frame the phone wey I use receive the text join."

Rachel.chidimma added:

*I’m happy for you guys I go do pass this one if na me oo. OBO to the world. Ori ade."

Mirah.ng reacted:

"Hahaha this is so cuteee! 001 certified."

Headphanie_xxo added:

"Abeg make una no increase price oh let the poor breathe."

Damidorcas_1 said:

"If I were the one, for my brand, I would frame this."

See the post below:

Another chef receives approval from Guinness over 140-hour cook-a-thon

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian chef, Prince Temitope Adebayo, is getting set to break a World Record with a 140-hour cooking marathon. Chef Temitope, popularly known as Tope Maggie from Ogbomoso, Oyo State, is gearing up to cook for 140 hours and 20 minutes. This was shared in a post by @Oyoaffairs on Twitter.

His decision to break the Guinness World Record comes after Chef Dammy of Ekiti State started her 120 hours cooking marathon in a bid to break Hilda Baci's record of cooking for over 100 hours. Hilda's record of cooking for over 100 hours has inspired chefs from different parts of Nigeria to attempt to break the record.

Source: Legit.ng