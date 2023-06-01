The friendship and business between Nigerian super chef Hilda Baci and influencer Enioluwa seem to be getting interesting

A video that made its rounds online captured when Hilda introduced Eni to some varieties of her indigenous delicacies

A dog meat sauce that happened to one of the meals the Cook presented to Eni took him overboard as he created a scene about it

Nigerian super chef Hilda Baci and popular Instagram influencer Enioluwa have sparked divided reactions online with a recent video of them trying out different Akwa Ibom state delicacies.

Influencer Enioluwa, known for his love for food, lost it in the viral clip after being forced to consume a cuisine of dog meat sauce.

Hilda Baci introduces Enioluwa to do dog meat Credit: @hildabaci

Source: Instagram

When the super chef told him that the spiced meat before them was that of a dog, Eni couldn’t help but give out a loud wail over the knowledge that people actually eat dog.

However, it is not surprising that the world record breaker advocates dog meat, as it is known that her state of origin, Akwa Ibom, is known for several cuisines with dog meat.

Sharing the video on their social media accounts, Enioluwa noted that his desire for good food led him to a bizarre destination.

"Foodie, don see wetin pass am!, can you people eat dog meat?"

Watch their video below

Nigerians react to the video of Hilda Baci and Enioluwa

g99dkidmaadcity:

"I have no respect for anyone who would eat a dog."

chefnshopper:

"Eni, Just know that Once you eat that dog meat, they will start attackįng you anywhere you see them. I mean on sight ‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️."

sci_llar:

"It’s crazy that as much as I love food, I’m really picky… if I eat the dog meat before I know what it is then I won’t have a problem but if I know what it is before I eat it then that’s trauma o ."

felixlegion101:

"@enioluwaofficial yes of course.... Once you eat it, è go dey hungry you to eat again ."

Hilda Baci gets a royal welcome in her state Akwa-Ibom

Fast-rising Nigeria celebrity chef Hilda Baci was recently thrown a royal-like welcome party as she visited her home state, Akwa Ibom.

The celebrity chef was left stunned as she was welcomed at the airport by drummers, dancers and several other dignitaries.

Hilda showed that she was a proper Akwa Ibom girl as she displayed her traditional dancing skills.

