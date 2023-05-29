Hilda Baci continues to revel in her newly-found celebrity status as she was left astounded by the type of grand welcome that was given to her recently at her home state, Akwa-Ibom

Fast-rising Nigeria celebrity chef Hilda Baci was recently thrown a royalty welcoming party as she finally visited her home state Akwa Ibom.

The celebrity chef was left stunned as she was welcomed at the airport by drummers, dancers and several other dignitaries.

Celebrity Chef Hilda Baci stuns many as she shows off her dancing skills when she's thrown a royal welcome party when returning to her home state, Akwa-Ibom. Photo credit: @hildabaci

Hilda showed off that she was a proper Akwa-Ibom girl as she showed off her traditional dancing skills. The Cook-a-thon challenge survivor is believed to be in Akwa-Ibom for the inaugural service of the newly elected governor, Dr Eby Eno.

According to a post by Nowe Isibor, Hilda is also back in her state as the new government is set to acknowledge her tremendous feat.

Watch how Hilda Baci was given a royal welcome below:

See how netizens reacted to the royalty welcoming party thrown for Hilda Baci

@wesley___sniper:

"Them never still give her the record becz almost 2 weeks now I never hear anything."

@hottoolsng:

"Congratulations beautiful, greater heights and recognitions coming worldwide."

@soft_nba:

"GWR no give her anything, the story never clear oh."

@queenbistar1:

"Welcome home queen ❤️ we are super proud of you."

@iamdupe2upe:

"Sheyy GWR don later acknowledge her, has she been awarded? Just asking ni o."

@sophies_scentables:

"It’s her simple signature hairstyle for me."

@adimikechijioke:

"Akwa Ibom ayaya. Udiongho ke?"

@cool_dnero:

"Okay this is nice but when is the @guinnessworldrecords confirmation or am I late to the party."

@gee_beiby:

"Proudly AkwaIbom ake nyin adom."

@airrrrstar:

"Her smile is such a bliss to the soul, she's always smiling."

@mc_tijan:

"Make this hilda mama find one place seat down na , she should allow her daughter to enjoy her victory mbok, even for interviews, na so she just de waka with her."

