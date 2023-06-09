Talented Nigerian singer, Iyanya, recently got more than he expected after weighing in on the trending Davido and Burna Boy ‘new cat’ drama

Iyanya had recalled how he was motivated to release more songs after listening to Burna’s “Like To Party” song years ago

A number of netizens were amused by Iyanya’s submission and accused him of trying to insert himself in the ‘cats’ discussion

Popular Nigerian singer, Iyanya, is making headlines as social media continues to buzz with the trending ‘new cat’ drama between Davido and Burna Boy.

Legit.ng had earlier reported on how Davido spoke on him and Wizkid being the first artists to blow up before the new cats like Burna Boy, Rema, Fireboy, Asake and co.

Davido’s inclusion of Burna Boy as a cool cat sparked online discussions and Iyanya shared his thoughts on the subject.

According to the Triple MG star, he recalls how his song ‘Kukere’ was really hot years ago and then Burna Boy dropped ‘Like To Party’ after a few months. Iyanya added that after listening to the song, he got scared and rushed to the studio to drop ‘Ur Waist’.

See his tweet below:

A Twitter user reacted to Iyanya’s post by calling the Kukere crooner a ‘Once upon a cat’, she also claimed he was trying to insert himself in the discussion.

See her response below:

Netizens react to Iyanya being dragged for commenting on ‘new cat’ argument between Davido and Burna Boy

Iyanya’s tweet soon trended online and the reactions of Nigerians to it became a topic of discussion. Read what some netizens had to say about it below:

Scottlaurel_:

“All he means is Burna boy has been relevant from way back, comprehension is key dears.”

beccaszn:

“What Iyanya tweeted isn’t even wrong or out of place… make una Dey calm down! Iyanya has put out good music abeg.”

queen__tobby:

“All he meant is burna has been the ish for a long time why are dey dragging iyanya. They are just sad on that app.”

anuleekah:

“Like to party was and will always be a banger!! The song still feels like it was released this year .”

shakar_el:

“Person wey his family never achieve any thing deh disrespect Iyanya.”

_sasay:

“Once upon a what ?? . Wow!! In all of these bants y’all should know this is someone’s career!! Real life shiit! You that don’t have your life figured out is calling somebody , ‘ once upon ‘ .. so mean.”

afrikan_sage:

“2013 was 2013. Burna has been relevant before then. That David boy just talks anyhow sha lol.”

Burna Boy breaks silence after Davido called him a 'new cat'

Popular Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, has continued to make headlines after fellow music star, Davido, called him a ‘new cat’.

Shortly after Davido’s controversial video went viral, a number of netizens awaited Burna Boy’s reaction, but it didn’t have to be for long.

Burna Boy shared photos on Instagram from his successful show at the London stadium as he celebrated being able to fill up the 80,000 capacity venue.

He also accompanied the photos with a caption that got his fans talking.

