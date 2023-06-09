Music star Davido has continued to trend after a video showed him referring to Grammy Award winner Burna Boy as a new cat in the game compared to him and Wizkid

In another clip from the interview, Davido acknowledged YBNL boss Olamide as his senior colleague, who he referred to as a legend

Many Nigerian netizens have commended Davido's statement about the YBNL label owner, who he said was in the game before him

Nigerian social media space has been agog since Thursday evening, June 8, after a video of Davido in an interview referring to Burna Boy as a new cat and categorising him in the levels of the likes of Asake, Rema and Fireboy.

While Davido rated himself and Wizkid in the same category ahead of Burna, he didn't make mention of YBNL label owner and singer Olamide, which stirred reactions from many of Baddo's fans.

Davido says Olamide has been in the music industry for almost 15 years. Credit: @olamide @davido

However, another video from the interview has emerged online as Davido duly acknowledged Olamide, who he referred to as a legend, while sharing how he called him for a feature with Asake on his Timeless album.

Davido said:

"Shout to Olamide, legend, Asake is signed to him. Asake is blessed, I am a fan. Olamide was in the game before me, he has been doing this for almost 15 years."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react as Davido says Olamide is a legend

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions; see them below:

SamuelPresh:

"We can all agree to this statement Davido made about Olamide. And I’m happy for Asake; he has a big fan."

ore2002:

"Olamide is a legend. Not everyone mates even if he doesn't go to global concerts or tour."

DareroPP

"There’s no way anyone can undermine the legendary status of Olamide Baddo."

IshakaHamza1:

"We can all agree to this statement Davido made about Olamide. Na so e don happen."

