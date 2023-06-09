Grammy winning Nigerian musician, Burna Boy, has now broken his silence on social media after being a trending topic

The self-styled African Giant trended online after DMW boss, Davido, classified him as a ‘new cat’ alongside artistes like Fireboy, Rema and more

Burna Boy however posted on social media hours later celebrating his successful show in London and called it his biggest

Popular Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, has continued to make headlines after fellow music star, Davido, called him a ‘new cat’.

Recall that the DMW boss had classified Burna as a new cat alongside Rema, Fireboy, Asake and more artistes while explaining how him and Wizkid were the first artistes to blow up.

Shortly after Davido’s controversial video went viral, a number of netizens awaited Burna Boy’s reaction but it didn’t have to be for long.

Burna Boy breaks silence after Davido called him 'new cat'. Photos: @davido, @burnaboygram

Just a few hours later, the Odogwu musician broke his silence with a new post on his Instagram page.

Burna Boy shared photos from his successful show at the London stadium as he celebrated being able to fill up the 80,000 capacity venue.

According to Burna, his dream has always been to unite people from all walks of life and London made it possible.

In his words:

“Uniting people from all walks of life has always been my dream.

London, thank you for making it possible for me at my biggest show to date! Shout out to my family @theuglygram @santandave @popcaanmusic and Stormzy.

We're Leaving An Impact For Eternity.

Love, Damini.”

Burna Boy’s first post after Davido called him ‘new cat’ causes stir

Burna Boy’s post hours after Davido described him as a new cat got a number of netizens excited and many of them trooped to his comment section to react.

Read what some of them had to say below:

offi.cialyvng:

“New Cat doings.”

darmi_lee:

“At the end of the story non of the rats was able to bell the cat • new cat or old cat... burna na baba.”

rhymer_lee_:

“God bless you for not giving a Fk what David said.”

dlaworldmedia:

“Biggest show by ANY African artist. now making you one of the biggest Artists in the world.. The UK being the 3rd biggest music market in the world; Stadiums historically in the UK are done by The Rod stewards. Elton Johns, Cold Plays, Michael Jackson and so on... what you have done as an artist and African man is for the history books and future tales that can never be denied " We're all proud of you Burna.”

miamiprince199:

“Odugwu you get level no worry ...make that one Dey there they claim cat.”

officialmeri_madeinheaven:

“The Odogwu, our Grammy winner, Bet winner, Real African Giant, pride of Nigeria, the one who's music has No expiring Date, king of the stage, Lion of concerts Nigeria musical god after you na you wil from like to party till date, all songs jamming.... Odogwu.”

benzfund:

“Person wey never win Grammy Award called u upcoming cat... u never respond 000 we Dey vex.”

Burna Boy's sister Nissi reacts to Davido's statement

Burna Boy’s sister, Nissi Ogulu, has slammed Davido for making disparaging remarks about her brother.

Nissi took to her Insta Story channel to hurl shade at Davido with a video of Burna Boy’s recent London concert.

She claimed that her brother, whom she mockingly referred to as "new cat," is working hard towards his path.

Source: Legit.ng