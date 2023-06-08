Nigerian singer Davido has caused a huge buzz on social media over his description of Burna Boy in a recent interview

In the trending clip, Davido spoke on how he and Wizkid were the first to blow things up and expressed joy in seeing new cats like Burna Boy also doing well

The video got a lot of netizens talking and many of them commented on Davido calling Burna a new cat

Popular Nigerian singer Davido is now making headlines for describing Burna Boy and other music stars as new cats.

A video made the rounds on social media of the DMW boss speaking during an interview on how him and Wizkid were the first to blow things up.

According to him, he and Wizkid did it first and he is happy to see new musicians like Burna Boy, Mayorkun, Asake and more also killing it.

Reactions as Davido calls Burna Boy new cat, says he and Wizkid were first to blow up. Photos: @iamsmade, @burnaboygram

In his words:

“Me and Wizkid were one of the first to blow it up, it feels good seeing the new cats coming up like Burna Boy, Rema, Fireboy, Mayorkun, a lot of new cats coming, killing it, Asake that’s on my album, so yeah I think the future of Afrobeats is in good hands.”

Netizens react to Davido calling Burna Boy a new cat

As expected, the video of Davido speaking about how he and Wizkid blew up first and also describing Burna Boy as a new cat, got a lot of people talking.

