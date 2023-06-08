Nigerian superstar Davido stirred conflict of interest in the entertainment with his recent remark about the Grammy Award singer Burna

Legit.ng previously reported that Davido made a statement where he referred to Burna Boy as a "new cat" in the music industry

In a recent update, a fan added to the heat with a dug-up video of Davdo’s old music video where Burna Boy played a video vixen

A fan of the Afrobeat artist Davido has supported the singer for referring to Grammy Award winner Burna Boy as a "new cat" in the entertainment industry.

This statement stirred debate on social media. While some disapproved of his remark, others praised Davido for proving Burna Boy's inexperience in the music industry.

One of Davido's followers went on to unearth the singer's 2012 hit song, Dami Duro. Stating that Davido was already in the music industry while Burna Boy was simply getting video vixen slots.

He tweeted, "Davido is 100% right that Burna is a new cat. Even Kizz Daniel has more hit songs than Burna. If Burna is not careful, Rema might be the king. This is Burna Boy in Davido’s Dami Duro video as a vixen in 2012 and also in Cynthia Mogan's Simatiniya video in 2017".

Social media users react to the old video of Burna Boy as video vixen for Davido

@DCWASCOPIMP:

"No be lie but his infants no go gree ."

@4togirafa:

"Omoooo.....gorrila don hustle o..."

@OC_Idan:

"I swear, they like to deceive themselves."

@ALABIpastel:

"How old are you guys ffds?"

@Mercy17190090:

"Atlantic even gas this people shall see sitting on top of the world nor fit sit for any where when dem cry finish we dey here."

@iampraise93:

Burna wey no fit do any show for naija dat time . Who won come d show ? u Dey compare am with davido and wiz wey don Dey do shows single handedly since that time

