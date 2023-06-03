Nollywood's Eniola Badmus has been rewarded for her ensuring that the Renewed Hope Concert to celebrate PresidentTinubu's inauguration was a success

The actress shared a photo of the certificate on her Instagram page as she expressed gratitude for the recognition

Fans and colleagues of the actress have commended her, with many pointing out that she deserves the certificate

Actress Eniola Badmus' effort to ensure that the Renewed Hope Concert for President Tinubu has been rewarded.

The movie star happily took to social media with a post of the certificate of appreciation she got from Tinubu's son Seyi.

Eniola Badmus shows off certificate of appreciation Photo credit: @eniola_badmus

Source: Instagram

Eniola also shared photos of moments from the certificate presentation as she thanked the president's son in her caption.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The actress wrote:

"This actually goes a long way in my heart being rewarded for your effort and a successful delivery of a great event…..Big big shoutout to @seyitinubu I’m grateful.

See the post below:

Netizens react to Eniola Badmus's post

iambimpeakintunde:

"Congratulations Senator tia "

kazeemadegboyegakola:

"Legitimately deserved "

realsylviaolisa:

"Congratulations sis... I pray this administration will indeed renew the hope of all Nigerians. Amen."

da_confesor:

"They should have written for helping to steal the election olori……..b."

investor_ajayi:

"You have come a long way, they can't stop you. God bless you."

mccoy_bee:

"Three vital attributes I've learnt more in order to achieve success in life through @eniola-badmus are resilience, consistency & staying-focused regardless of distractions. Congratulations, my sister."

emmy_bankz_2:

"Why you con over black like this "

ladygolfer001:

"I like the fact that seyi is carrying youths along in this government God bless him, his too humble and nice. I pray he sustain it. "

lolaaladeyemi:

"Well deserved."

Eniola Badmus shows off designer shoes, shades, outfit for Tinubu's inauguration

Popular Nigerian actress Eniola Badmus took to social media to show off how she attended Asiwaju Tinubu's inauguration.

In a post on her page, the movie star who has been dragged for supporting Tinubu showed off her outfit, a general one chosen for the president's supporters.

To accessorise her outfit, Badmus rocked designer Gucci shades, Louboutin red bottom sneakers and a bag to match.

Source: Legit.ng