Popular Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus, one of the staunch supporters of APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has celebrated his win

The movie star quickly jetted out to Abuja after Tinubu was announced as the winner of the presidential election in Nigeria

Taking to Instagram, Eniola also shared a photo of herself with Tinubu and asked to be allowed to reintroduce herself

Popular Nigerian actress, Eniola Badmus, has taken to social media to celebrate All Progressives Congress (APC)’s presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, after he was named the winner of the election.

The staunch Tinubu supporter quickly jetted off to the nation’s capital, Abuja, so as to be present at the politician’s acceptance speech.

She shared photos and videos online showing her location as she excitedly celebrated the politician winning the presidential election.

Actress Eniola Badmus flies off to Abuja as Tinubu wins election. Photos: @eniola_badmus

Not stopping there, Badmus also shared a photo of herself with Tinubu and accompanied it with a celebratory caption. She also asked to reintroduce herself.

She wrote:

“Congratulations daddy @officialasiwajubat …….. Allow me to re-introduce myself…………..”

See her posts below:

Nigerians react as Eniola Badmus jets off to Abuja, celebrates Tinubu’s win

The actress’ posts after Tinubu won the presidential election raised a series of reactions from Nigerians. Read some of their comments below:

mayehi:

“I hope your daddy does not sleep thru out if he makes it thru the first 4 years of presidency!”

iamireneije:

“Stomach infrastructure no wonder Funke Akindele kept you at arms length and Davido unfollowed you,anything for money is your way…”

skippo24:

“New minister of information loading because you sabi break news way them no send you before .”

reallily1:

“Stolen mandate will never last‼”

officialsalak_kash:

“These people forget there is life after election.”

official_vicky_dollz:

“She’s just too fast forward .”

