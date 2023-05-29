Eniola Badmus has taken to social media to show off her expensive look for Asiwaju Tinubu's inauguration

The actress has joined many celebrities in Abuja in support of Tinubu as he resumes office as the president of Nigeria

Eniola got people gushing as she showed off her bag, shoes, and shades, all laid out on her outfit

Popular Nigerian actress Eniola Badmus has taken to social media to attend Asiwaju Tinubu's inauguration.

In a post on her page, the movie star who has been dragged for supporting Tinubu showed off her outfit, a general one chosen for the president's supporters.

Eniola Badmus attends inauguration in style Photo credit: @eniola_badmus

Source: Instagram

To accessorise her outfit, Badmus will wear designer Gucci shades, Louboutin red bottom sneakers and a bag to match.

See her Instagram post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Netizens hail Eniola Badmus as she shows off outfit for Tinubu's inuaguration

aje.entertainment001:

"Only one Baddoski ❤️ I love you like kilode all ur enemies done enter Wahala "

bobrisky222:

"I’m done with you "

dammiefire:

"This Aunty sabi do pepper dem "

ibukun_oluwa_gold:

"I for say make I complete the song .....buh no vawulence"

_omo_tola_ni_:

"Suddenly you’ll trolls started loving her God is good"

shamsudeen.omotundee:

"You bad guy . As e dey sweet us E dey pain them. Pin am ma’am "

giftednaomy:

"Their real mummy.... IDAN."

owodunni02:

"Eniola Badmus you are a LOYALIST…….you we’re bullied and rubbished but you remain FOCUSED from today onward I call you KING OF BOIZZZZZ."

sherifat.sule:

"Congratulations BAT nice shoes❤️"

falana.tajudeen.5:

"Ijobaaa you are mouthed. But let love leads is not by your power but grace take you far."

adedoja1980000:

"Pepper them ooo "

aje.entertainment001:

"Only one Baddoski ❤️ I love you like kilode all ur enemies done enter Wahala "

Eniola Badmus & Bella Shmurda storm Abuja for inauguration concert

Popular Nollywood actress and strong supporter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Eniola Badmus, continued to show her unwavering solidarity for the incoming government.

The movie star stormed the federal capital city of Abuja for the inauguration concert tagged ‘Renewed Hope" on May 25, 2023All Progressives Congress (APC) supporter, at the MKO Abiola Stadium Abuja.

Eniola happened to be the chairperson who oversaw the event’s success and promised that it would be a show with a difference, featuring all the top artists in the country.

Source: Legit.ng