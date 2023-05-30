Ace Afrobeat artist Davido has sparked reactions online after clips of his performance at Alex Otti's Inauguration in Abia state went viral

An influencer shared some clips online, noting that many don't know that Davido is a godson to the newly sworn-in governor of Abia state

However, someone reacted to @sport_doctor2's tweet querying if Davido's performance at the inauguration was for free; the question prompted a reaction from the singer

International Afrobeat singer Davido has sparked reactions online after shockingly revealing his relationship with the newly sworn-in Abia State governor, Alex Otti.

A discussion between Twitter influencer @sport_doctor2 and a follower prompted the revelation.

Singer Davido trends online after revealing he performed at Alex Otti's inauguration in Abia state for free. Photo credit: @davido/@alexottifr

Sports Dokita had some clips of Davido performing at the inauguration party of Otti in Abia state, and he noted that the singer was a godson to the governor.

However, a Twitter user responded to the tweet enquiring if Davido's performance at the inauguration wasn't a paid gig.

Under the tweets, OBO, as Davido is fondly called, reacted to the query noting that he had known the new governor all his life and that his performance at the inauguration was for free.

Read how the whole exchange on Twitter ensued below:

See how netizens reacted to the revelation made by Davido about his relationship with Alex Otti

@sandypreneur's:

"I say good things are happening in my state now... Sky Daddy, thank you o."

@kweentimah:

"Always explaining."

@hrh_kingdiamond:

"How many godfathers David get? Big man Pikin too good sha."

@_nancyvictor:

"Na only this inauguration make sense... people's choice."

@vickeechuks:

"Na poor man dey reason tribalism. Rich man dey do profitable connections irrespective of tribe. Ire o."

@mykehoneyland:

"It's pure Love, when you're the people's mandate and a good man it shows, no need for fake love or splashing money unnecessarily to get loved by force..."

@angel01montana_:

"David has a good heart. Always coming through for his people."

@ada_daaeileen:

"Aba people wetin Una add for Una stew make Una tell imolities abeg."

@yinkaicanfly:

"Man like David……..we all need one like him in our corners.Always coming through for his own.❤️"

@bellepeauworld:

"No be everytime be money money matter!! Learn from this."

@abjluxuryhub:

"King David have spoken. History will always remember you for always staying in the side of truth. You can't compare humanity to stomach infrastructure."

Davido’s response to political leader he supported stirs reactions, video trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported when Afrobeat star Davido finally shared his take on the recent election, especially on some celebrities who kept silent during the period.

Davido, known to be vocal on political issues, was also away from social media during the period, which stirred reactions.

However, the DMW label boss, in an interview with Channel4news, acknowledged the election was challenging for Nigerians as he revealed he was happy with the massive reception his 4th album, “Timeless", received.

Source: Legit.ng