Singer Davido has shared his take on the 2023 general election, which recently took place in the country

Davido, in an interview, refused to criticise some of his colleagues who chose to be silent during the period

He also described himself as a leader when he was asked about the presidential candidate he supported

Afrobeat star Davido has finally shared his take on the recent election, especially on some celebrities who kept silent during the period.

Davido, who is known to be vocal on political issues, was also away from social media during the period, which stirred reactions.

Davido speaks on 2023 elections. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

However, the DMW label boss, in an interview with Channel4news, acknowledged the election was challenging for Nigerians as he revealed he was happy with the massive reception his 4th album, “Timeless", received.

When asked about other artists who had spoken out during the election, Davido refused to criticize them for their silence. He noted that everyone has different views, and some may not feel equipped to handle political activism.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Davido speaks on artists who were not vocal about the election

The singer refused to criticise some of his colleagues as he said they all had their reasons.

In his words:

” I don’t blame. Some people have families, and children. Do you understand? Some people are built for it, some people are not and I can’t blame anybody. I’m sure everybody has their views personally, you know? And if you dint want to talk about it, it’s obvious where you stand."

Speaking on the leader he supported, the Unavailable crooner said:

”Myself, I’m a leader myself”

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Davido's interview

See some of the comments below:

emmrix_blvckson:

"You want make 001 cap. Baba say na am a leader myself. Carry am handicap ."

binagunz:

"Question different from reply, you can do better david!"

boyyy_lino_'s profile picture:

"Na tinubu Davido support make we no lie ❤️. He just Dey fear you people. Even wiz kid na tinubu him support. They’re just avoiding you people wahala ❤️. I love them both."

valerie_nancy_lambo95:

"The answer sweet me baba apply wisdom."

sure_terry_01:

"Smart reply ."

rich_billy01:

"Baba nr wn cast himself ."

iam_yussbozz:

" David get sense him no want wahala."

Old picture of Davido with Psqaure stirs reactions

A throwback video of Davido with the Psquare brothers Peter, Paul and Jude Okoye caused a stir online.

While popular blogger Tunde Ednut didn't share the year the picture was taken, it, however, seems to have been taken when Davido was an upcoming singer in the music industry.

Reacting, someone said:

"Consistency, hardwork, Grace and talent is all I see."

Source: Legit.ng