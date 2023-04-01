Nigerian singer Davido in an interview with Beat FM, revealed that he was not happy with how the 2023 elections were conducted

The Unavailable crooner said that if he had been active on social media during the elections, he would have been vocal as usual

He added that despite how it went, the most important thing is the lives and safety of people

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Nigerian singer Davido was still on his social media break when the presidential and governorship elections were held on February 25 and March 18, 2023, respectively.

In an interview on Beat FM Lagos, the singer opened up about his intentional break and the things that happened.

Davido speaks on 2023 elections Photo credit: @davido/@thebeat999fm

Source: Instagram

On the elections, Davido disclosed that he personally does not think they were credible, and if he were online, he would have been really vocal about it.

The singer, unable to hide his disappointment, also added that he wasn't happy about the outcome of the election, but the safety and lives of Nigerians come first.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Davido's video

isrealdmw:

"MY OGA. YOU'RE VERY TRUE SIR. IT WAS PURELY SELECTION SIR "

milly_posh21:

"We all didn’t believe o David nwanem."

elmannygram:

"It’s as clear as daylight. Even the people that claim they won are protesting for congratulatory messages. E tire me."

domingo_loso:

"One thing about OBO he won't pretend or shy away. That's why he is loved and respected."

manuelgarcia5300:

"When it’s favour your uncle it’s credible.....Ok ok ok."

chi.victor.5095:

"Your Yoruba bigots will come for you now and say that you’re not a son of the soil cuz you married an Igbo woman"

stptheviolence38:

"But the election for osun last year is credible?"

aa_oladip:

"The one that brought your uncle in was credible abi."

el_nyfer:

"Yeah, if he was online he would have definitely said something! This one no send anybody papa."

Davido reveals he is finally married to his Chioma

The dream of millions of fans of Davido, finally came true as the singer is now married to his lover Chioma aka Chef Chi.

OBO revealed this during an interview with media personality Kie Kie when he was asked what he was up to during his social media break.

In the middle of recreating his Timeless album, spending family time, chilling, and travelling, Davido found time to change his marital status.

Source: Legit.ng