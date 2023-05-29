A video of Nigerian singer, Davido, performing at the inauguration of Governor Alex Otti of Abia state, has surfaced online

In the video, the Timeless star is seen performing his hit song, Dami Duro, to a hall packed with attendees

Several fans who saw the video have taken to the comment section to applaud the singer

Music superstar, Davido was in Abia state for the inauguration of Alex Otti as the governor of the state, and one video from the event has gone viral.

Photos of Davido at the inauguration Credit: @davido, @sabiradio

Source: Instagram

The Unavailable singer made himself pretty available as he thrilled a hall packed with people with a performance of his 2021 hit song, Dami Duro.

A video posted by @sabiradio, saw the singer performing the song in his signature energetic style.

Watch the video below:

Netizens hail Davido over performance at Abia inauguration

macdenemmanuel:

"He knows the one that was free and fair.... A king I stan."

jbaby_124:

"How won’t you love Davido."

mrtritz:

"And this is how you protest without saying much… kudos davido."

chanty_skitchen:

"This is what I like!"

o.y.e.l.o.la:

"My idolo is very hardworking."

Source: Legit.ng