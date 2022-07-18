Popular singer Davido is still in a celebration mood over his family’s victory at the weekend poll in Osun

The singer shared his family political record right from his grandfather, claiming that his family are the first to attain the feat

Netizens have since taken to social media to react, with many saying the Saraki’s had already broken a similar record

It is still a moment of celebration for the Adeleke’s following the outcome of Saturday’s governorship election in Osun State that saw Ademola Adeleke emerge as the state's new governor.

Out of excitement of their recent win, DMW label owner Davido took to social media to flaunt his family's political record in Osun state.

The Adeleke have produced three senators and two governors. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Following Ademola’s victory at the polls, the Adelekes have now produced three senators and two governors in Osun State and the country at large.

Davido’s grandfather Chief Raji Ayoola Adeleke, was a senator in the 2nd republic who represented Osun State Senatorial District 1, the singer’s late uncle Isiaka Adetunji Adeleke, was a two-time Nigerian senator and served as the governor of the state before his demise.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

See Davido’s post below:

Snapshot of Davido's post. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Mixed reactions as David flaunts family’s political record

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions from Instagram, see them below:

iyanya:

"Governor @davido ADELEKE in the future."

tesguru:

"Have you forgotten the Saraki family sir? The Saraki father, the son and the daughter were the first Senatorial genealogy. Check again sir."

louisaokoro256:

"Senator Olusola Saraki, Senator Bukola Saraki, Senator Gbemisola Saraki. Father, son and daughter."

asoville88:

"Winning elections isn’t an achievement, changing people’s lives for the better is. I hope the governor-elect gets to work on behalf of the people of Osun state."

simeonumar:

"This is really not a family inheritance...if, by this chronological order their state is not one of the productive states in Nigeria then we should give a round of applause to Tinubu for making Lagos at least better than Osun state."

opeisrael:

"Omo this one has turned to family title o."

Reactions trail the moment Davido's dad cautioned singer for calling him the 'real Jagaban'

A video showed Davido happily declaring his father as the real Jagaban, a title belonging to Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

However, Davido’s dad immediately cautioned him in the video as the singer kept quiet, which stirred reactions.

This comes after the singer's uncle Ademola Adeleke was declared the winner of the Osun election

Source: Legit.ng