Popular Nollywood star Kehinde Adams popularly known as Lege, has taken to social media to boast about his affiliation with the president

In a post on his page, the actor shared a photo of the first family and proudly revealed that one of the president's sons Seyi is his friend

Lege also added that his parents might be poor, but people should not mess with him because the president's son is his friend

Controversial actor Lege is a staunch supporter of the newly sworn-in president Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and his loyalty seemed to have earned him rewards.

In a post on his page, the actor reminded netizens that the president's son, Seyi, is his friend.

Acording to him, he might have poor parents and not know anyone, but nobody should fight him because he has the president's son in his corner.

To further clarify doubts, Lege asked if people didn't see videos or photos of him laughing and joking with Seyi Tinubu.

The actor wrote:

"I AM MR PRESIDENT SON’S FRIEND . GOD BLESS YOU MY BACKUP @billionaire_kennyrhoda2."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Lege's post

asisat_oshoala:

"Ajeh seh ……daddy mercy, minister of singles hoookup in Nigeria "

iam_leksyd:

"People wey u dey see as friend fit no dey see u as friend sha."

devopsboy:

"Until the Seyi go block your number the way you are saying all these things."

official_sophierich:

"You go soon spoil this friendship with your tatafo, rich people dont like people that talk too much."

dammyomoiyaijebuofficial:

"Miami your clingy is getting too much you need to stop."

lady_thicker:

"Werey oooooosha tell them make Dey help your life because some people get connection with there connection zero helpers."

house__of_obliss_makeup_skin:

"President son’s Friend this title shock Lege I just like you "

worldviews_rl:

"Congratulations Lege, I am happy for you. Atleast, you did something for yourself. But if you want this friendship to last, just don’t ask for money or favor. Best of God ❤️"

iam_doc.timmy1024:

"This guy no get sense aswear. See as illiteracy marinate all over you. God Abeg o"

Lege causes drama at airport as he flies to Abuja for Tinubu’s inauguration

Popular Nollywood actor Adams Kehinde, aka Lege Miami, is a staunch Tinubu supporter and was in Abuja for the presidential inauguration slated for May 29.

The actor did not leave Lagos without creating a scene, as seen in a video on his Instagram page.

As he was boarding, Lege, behind the camera, asked airport workers if they had filled the plane's tank with fuel because he didn't want any excuses as to why they could not land.

Source: Legit.ng