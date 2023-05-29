Nollywood superstar actress Toyin Abraham has got people talking online as she joins many other Nigerians who are celebrating the inauguration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Toyin, who had described herself as Asiwaju Baby during the 2023 campaigns, is currently in Abuja to watch her political mentor ascend the esteemed presidential stool of power

The Alakada movie star has stirred reactions online with some photos she shared on her page as she attends the preinauguration dinner and the Inauguration proper

Famous Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham has set tongues wagging online after clips of her outfit from Abuja as she attends the inauguration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu went viral.

Toyin Abraham was brutally bullied, dragged, trolled and insulted for supporting Bola Tinubu's presidential ambition, and she seems to be having the last laugh.

The mother of one in her post tagged it with a comment that reads her full name, as she brags of not being scared to stand and weather through her convictions.

@aborisadefunke_aina:

"It's not father's land but fatherland."

@kafloxcouture:

"His tenure will favour us and bring an end to hardship. His tenure will usher in stability in all ramifications for NIGERIA and Nigerians in IJN.AMEN."

@mzzphynest:

"Mummy ire na this same national anthem you Dey sing wey your Dey sing with close eye and emotion tor o."

@fayokemioyeyemi:

"Finally you will meet uncle Tony flair Blair."

@cece_abashi:

"IDAN no send anybody papa."

@alhaji_kabore:

"Sako Si Won Jooor❤️❤️❤️❤️. Asiwaju Baby."

@leemah_omowunmi:

"Love ur courage my woman strong woman worldbest."

@maureenmore37:

"Abeg momma you are making me teary ....I believe it's a new dawn of success for us all in Jesus name."

@yhommexbest:

"See me screaming Asiwaju baby❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ That caption is deep."

@comfortiyabo:

"Toyin Abraham, I rejoice with you today and I know that those who were raining abuses on you must have now swallowed their words to their shame."

"Nigerians are not particular about who wins, It is the process our complains are about" - Charles Inojie

Veteran actor Charles Inojie reacts to the May 29, 2023, Presidential Inauguration. The actor spoke to Legit.ng and gave his thoughts on why he still believes implicitly that the Judiciary would do the right thing despite Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu getting sworn in as the new president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He said:

"The truth that I think Nigerians are expecting from the court bar the inauguration or not is to determine to what extent INEC performed its duties as stipulated by the law. I don't think Nigerians are hell-bent that one person must be removed and another put. Yes, if that comes, it might be heralded. But people are more concerned about the election processes, the voting, collation and the announcement of the results if they were right they followed due process."

He continued saying:

"Nigerians are not actually about removing this person and putting this person. The only way we can grow is to learn from our mistakes and not repeat them again. The process of attaining leadership is very important. We that being said, I would say I have implicit hope in the Nigerian judiciary to do what's right."

