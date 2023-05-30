Famous Nigerian comedienne Warri Pikin has stirred reactions online as a clip from her bridal shower trends online

The comedienne, who has been married for more than 10 years and blessed with three kids, shared a clip noting that she finally got to have the bridal shower of her dreams

However, something else from the bridal shower stirred attention as Warri Pikin's friends hired an exotic male dancer to rile up the ladies at the party

Famous Nigerian standup female comedian Anita Asuoha, better known by her stage name Warri Pikin, trends online as she finally gets the bridal shower of her dreams after 10 years of marriage.

The clip trending online from the bridal shower has sparked reactions as the curvy comic looked stunned when she found out her friends had hired an exotic male dancer to perform at the party.

Reactions trail trending clips from Warri Pikin's bridal shower and the 'beautiful' chaos that happened at the event. Photo credit:@realwarripikin

Source: Instagram

Warri Pikin fell to the ground after removing her blindfold, and she saw a shimmering, well-chiselled dark-skinned man grubbing at her alluringly.

Watch fun moments from Warri Pikin's bridal shower in the clip below:

See how netizens reacted to the clip from Warri Pikin's bridal shower

@kie_kie__:

"Abeg why you fall down?!"

@blessingisibor_:

"You see wetin pass you nai you fall."

@_lolahhhhhh:

"Sister Bernard."

@queensesa_1:

"This life na patience ooo. E go still stew."

@jacklinekahwa:

"How can i like this 100sssss."

@vicky_inas:

"I'm sorry I laughed at that fall but I love the video as it made me smile too... Congratulations once More Ma'am you're blessed and Favoured."

@marita_ubah:

"Make Ikechukwu catch that dancer,meanwhile ,life life life,good things will come in due time."

@smilingjuliet_ng:

"Awwwwn this is beautiful am super happy for you."

@iykeadiele:

"Brother Bernard! E reach to fall abeg @khng_switch See what you caused."

@beezyo:

"Why are you running."

Comedian Warri Pikin and husband mark 10th anniversary, share throwback wedding photo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that popular Nigerian comedian Anita Osuoha, aka Real Warri Pikin, and her husband, Ikechukwu, recently celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary.

Taking to her official Instagram page, Warri Pikin took fans down memory lane with a photo from their wedding day.

In the photo, the celebrity couple were seen rocking a wedding gown and suit, respectively, as they held each other.

Source: Legit.ng