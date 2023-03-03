Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham has returned to her official Twitter handle days after Tinubu’s win at the 2023 presidential poll

Toyin, who was repeatedly dragged for supporting Tinubu in a new tweet, sent a message to her critics as she seems not to care what they have to say

In another tweet, the moviemaker revealed she would make her preferred candidate in the Lagos gubernatorial election known next week

Popular actress Toyin Abraham has returned in full force on Twitter days after Bola Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress (APC) was declared the winner of the 2023 presidential election.

Toyin, who was massively dragged for supporting Tinubu, seems to be less concerned about the names calling as she sent a message to her critics.

Responding to a netizen, who said she had lost weight as a result of the social media criticism, Toyin said:

“How did you know but I want more dragging cos I want to loose more weight,size 8 is the goal.”

See their exchange below:

In another tweet, the mother of one promised to name her preferred candidate in the Lagos gubernatorial race next week.

She wrote:

“Asin ehh on top my choice o, I will say my choice for governor next week sha.”

Netizens react to Toyin Abraham's tweets

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions; see them below:

adeloyebukola4:

"E dey pain dem."

makuaaaa:

"But mama Twitter is not gym na !"

beejaylet29:

"Sisi u can’t loose weight… D more u loose d more I multiply ur weight for u… Emi weight multiplier ."

yindol:

"Not all tweets need response, but only try to pretend unseen or condone at times."

adejarey21:

"Honestly u need it. Instead of spending millions to go under the knife."

Toyin Abraham meets Tinubu for the first time

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported how Toyin Abraham trended on social media after meeting the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Toyin took to her social media timeline on Wednesday, February 22, to share pictures of herself, Tinubu and Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, at an event.

The mother of one revealed it was her first time meeting Tinubu, and he shared with her the methodology he would use to tackle the country's challenges.

