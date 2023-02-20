Popular Nigerian actress Toyin Abraham has once again caused an online buzz over her support for Bola Ahmed Tinubu as president

Taking to Twitter, the movie star shared a series of photos of the APC presidential candidate as she gushed over his handsomeness

According to Toyin, Tinubu is her president and he is just too cute, her post stirred a series of mixed reactions

Popular Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham, has now started to boldly show support for her presidential candidate of choice, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Recall that the actress was dragged on social media after opening up about her love for the APC presidential candidate.

In a new development, Toyin took to her Twitter page to share a series of photos of the politician as she campaigned for him a week before the presidential election.

Nigerians react as Toyin Abraham gushes over Tinubu's cuteness. Photos: @toyin_abraham, @toyin_abraham1 (Twitter)

In one post, Toyin posted a photo of Tinubu that described him as a Jagaban. In her caption, she noted that it was only six days to his victory. In another tweet, she called him Nigeria’s incoming president.

However, one of Toyin’s post that caught the attention of many was when the actress posted Tinubu’s photo and gushed over his good looks. According to the movie star, he is just too cute.

She wrote:

“My president is just too cute.”

See the post below:

See the rest of Toyin Abraham’s tweets below:

Nigerians react as Toyin Abraham calls Tinubu cute

It did not take long for the actress’ post calling Tinubu cute to go viral on social media. A number of netizens were amused. However, some people bashed her while others said she was free to support whoever she liked.

Read some of their comments below:

kitanb:

"Na that your president go dey watch your film."

holluwaniphemmie:

"Toyin once again we will remind you with your hashtags ☑️☑️"

mayor_jo:

"Her choice and her business..... Me na Obi get every person wey dey my family ✌️"

thaworldbanana:

"There are lies money can’t make me tell sha…except she has feelings for him."

toniegrapher:

"We know they've paid you. But Cute ????? "

dhayourcreme:

"Always making wrong choices , shallow Lady with no iota of integrity. She dated an armed robber , misled her fans on real estate company did same issue Gej period . They have used her brain to fry egg sauce take chop Sunday yam . Toilet tissue is more valuable than her."

savethbabie:

"This woman should have come out like this before she released her movie."

naija_rich_kids:

"As she should. If e pain you drink water "

vnexanthony:

"It's almost as if she is mocking us...cos how is ds guy cute?"

otarumarie:

"Her choice.."

Cubana Chiefpriest finally rewards Yoruba boy in viral Peter Obi photo

Popular Nigerian socialite, Cubana Chiefpriest, has now fulfilled his pledge to Yusuf Alabi, the young boy photographed at Peter Obi’s Lagos rally.

Recall that the socialite had reacted to the viral photo by asking for the boy to be found because he wanted to change his life and get him off the streets.

Taking to his Instagram story, the socialite shared a series of posts of Yusuf. One was a screenshot from their video call together as Chiefpriest bragged that the youngster was only a fraction away from becoming a millionaire. Another post showed Yusuf and his mother with other well-wishers.

