Actor Yul Edochie has sent his good wishes to President Bola Tinubu and his Vice Kashim Shettima

Yul's message comes barely hours after their swearing-in which made headlines all over the country

The actor who shared pictures of the two leaders on his page prayed for God to help them lead the country to greater heights

As Nigeria enters a new dispensation, Nollywood actor and politician Yul Edochie has sent a goodwill message to President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima.

In a statement via his Instagram page, Yul shared their official portrait and prayed for the new leaders.

Yul Edochie prays for Tinubu and Shettima. Credit: @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

In his words:

"Congratulations to our new President and Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu @officialasiwajubat and His Excellency Kashim Shettima @kashimshettimaofficial May God give you all you need to lead our country to greater heights."

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

See his post below:

Netizens react as Yul Edochie congratulates Tinubu and Shettima

Some of the actor's followers in the post's comment section repeatedly dragged him over his message. See the comments below:

doreen.cindy:

"How is life inside bottle of Mrs obasi are you changing diapers as she dance with Sara up and down."

stainless_e:

"Really congrats ."

dreco_905:

"This is the first time I’ve agreed that they actually bottled your brain."

xuccessful_xchange:

"If no be Judith na you for be president."

onyiobi5:

"Shameless man . Go so they can give you commissioner for woman affairs."

wagonstone_123:

"U too like drama...u have really lost it."

callme_mjblack:

"Am disappointed ."

hon_naza:

"For the very first time, I must say you've lost it."

heisorakul2002:

"@yuledochie I no understand you ooo, nah you supposed dey here but you choose kpekus over presidential candidate ."

Yul Edochie joins 2023 presidential race

Back in 2022, Legit.ng reported that Yul Edochie joined the long list of presidential candidates for the 2023 election.

In a lengthy message via his social media handle, the actor revealed why he deserved to be the next president of Nigeria.

The actor said his ability to keep himself from insulting or attacking anyone was one of the qualities of a leader.

Source: Legit.ng