The Africa Magic Viewer's Choice Awards was held on Saturday, May 20, and elated winners emerged, giving rise to controversial takes and opinions.

While some Nollywood stars were applauded for winning their categories, others were told they did not deserve what they got.

The last surprising fact for most people was that some actors who many thought would walk home with deserving wins got nothing or were not nominated in the first place.

Legit.ng compiled a list of Nollywood stars who did not get their deserved wins and accolades, according to netizens

1. Nse Ikpe-Etim

Nse lost the Best Actress category at the AMVCA to Osas Ighodaro, and she couldn't help but react on social media.

Osas' win was greeted with mixed reactions on social media as many people did not fail to point out that others like Nse and Ini Edo deserved to take the award home.

Despite how people felt, Osas gave a heartwarming speech and was moved to tears as she received her award.

2. Funke Akindele

The actress was reportedly the second most nominated movie star at the AMVCA, and surprisingly, she did not go home with any plaque.

Funke Akindele and ex-husband JJC Skillz’s Omo Ghetto: The Saga had nine nominations.

Neither Omo Ghetto nor Funke went home with any award.

3. Chidi Mokeme

Chidi Mokeme made a big return to Nollywood in Shanty Town with his performance as Scar.

To the surprise of many, Tobi Bakre went home with Best Actor in a Drama.

Even though Chidi did not win, Tobi's win was widely celebrated as netizens agreed he deserved it.

4. Ini Edo

Ini Edo was another movie star many believed should have gone home with at least one award.

The mum of one did not go home with any award, just like others, but she did shine in her beautiful dress.

After the award, Ini Edo crowned herself the best dressed at the event, even though the organisers awarded influencer Enioluwa and BBN's Beauty as Best Dressed.

5. Kunle Remi

For just his performance in Kunle Afolayan's Anikulapo, people expected Kunle Remi to have had a truckload of nominations.

Even though the movie bagged nominations in various categories, Kunle Remi did not get any nominations.

Some netizens believe that the actor has been blacklisted in the industry.

6. Falz

For his role in Brotherhood, netizens believe that rapper Falz should have won alongside Tobi Bakre.

According to people, Falz and Tobi did great acting side by side, and he deserved the recognition as well.

Again, people still believed that Tobi deserved the huge win.

7. Ibrahim Chatta

For how well he played his role in Femi Adebayo's King of Thieves (Agesinkole), netizens believe he deserved to win Best Actor in a Drama.

However, fans of the actor have consoled him, assuring him that his year will come.

8. Femi Adebayo

Femi Adebayo's King of Thieves (Agesinkole) was a masterpiece, according to many, and it deserved to win the Overall Best Movie at the AMVCA.

The movie, however, managed to snag Best Art Director beating the rest in the category.

Despite the win, netizens believe Adebayo's movie did not get what it deserved.

9. Asaba actors

On the night of the AMVCA, netizens queried why the Asaba faction of Nollywood was not present.

According to many, the likes of Destiny Etiko, Yul Edochie have been ruled out of the industry even though they are actively making movies.

Some netizens even suggested another type of award show instead of just the AMVCA.

Source: Legit.ng