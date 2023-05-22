American rap star Cardi B swooned over Big Brother Naija season 4 winner Mercy Eke's look at the African Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA)

The 9th edition of the award event was held on Saturday, May 20, at the Eko Hotel, and it honoured African cinema talents

However, the American rapper Cardi B picked interest in the outfit worn by Mercy Eke at this year’s AMVCA show

Mercy Eke, the winner of Big Brother Naija 2019, has piqued the interest of American rapper Cardi B with her AMVCA design statement.

The reality actress, who has become a red-carpet cynosure, chose a stunning stone gown with a cape.

Her clothing enhanced her attractive curves and grabbed the attention of numerous fashion enthusiasts.

Fortunately for her, American star Cardi B saw the shimmery gown she wore and uploaded it to her Instagram story channel.

The mother of two congratulated the reality star for nailing the gorgeous look.

Nigerians react to Cardi B's post

latifahgarba:

"Actually looks like what Cardi can wear! Its giving."

rhukieee:

"Best dressed for me .. these celebrities didn’t come to play .. they all ate."

dbshair:

"I can imagine Mercy's reaction. Girl will be so happy. Girl ate it and left no crumbs. Skrrrrrr."

soyoufoundeve:

"And person dey one side dey shout give us by force say na 20k dollars she take so her own cloth yet award she no see collect , recognition she no see collect . In this life just be humble.

_cici_nita:

"Mercy is supposed to win that Best dressed. She does it effortlessly. But dem carry am give beauty. Wetin Beauty wear tho?"

tonia.gram_:

"Mercy Eke na our Nigerian Cardi B na."

BBN stars, other celebs storm AMVCA Nominee Gala The Africa Magic Viewer's Choice Awards

Nominee Gala was an avenue for Nigerian celebrities to show off in beautiful outfits, and they did.

Videos and photos of celebrities in glittering, jaw-dropping and stunning outfits took over social media.

Funke Akindele, Osas Ighodaro, Uti Nkachukwu, Ini Edo, Toke Makinwa and Chidi Mokeme were among the A-list celebrities who graced the event in beautiful fits.

