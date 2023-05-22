Nollywood star, Funke Akindele, took to Twitter to share photos of her look for the AMVCA event

While many others complimented the actress/producer, one person criticised the look, urging her to cover up

Many netizens who saw the exchange between Akindele and the fan have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts

Funke Akindele sported a gorgeous mint green bedazzled dress to the 2023 Africa Magic Viewer's Choice Awards (AMVCA) event.

The look was designed by celebrity designer, Veekee James, and featured feather embellishments on one shoulder as well as a floor-length train.

Photos of Akindele's look Credit: @funkejenifakindele

Source: Instagram

A lot of fans showered her with compliments over the gorgeous look and how she carried herself in it.

However, one fan was not impressed by the dress and wasted no time in letting her feelings known.

Responding to the photos, the fan urged Akindele to cover up as she was a role model.

In her words:

"U are beautiful naturally but the dress is too revealing and try to cover it, u are mother and our role model to us ma."

Rather than drop a savage response, Akindele simply wrote:

"Ok sir. I will tell my tailor now."

See the funny exchange below:

AMVCA: Social media users react as lady advises Funke Akindele over 'revealing' dress

ladyque_1:

"Her outfit was one of the decent outfits now. Love her response."

bodywork_byamy:

"The person obviously doesn’t know that what’s underneath the dress is a type of linen that has a skin color tone. It makes it look like it’s your skin that’s showing."

cheeckar:

"What did the dress reveal?"

aver_nessa:

"Actually her outfit was one of the most decent. She bloomed, looked like a mom, and a role model."

luvtiwalykcrazy:

"How is this revealing? E be like as development no dey this country some people don dey develop “ment”. This is pure ment."

jisolabrandboss:

"This response deserves an award."

khamzoey__hart:

"Sapa don blind this one."

dashingbeauty_makeover:

"I am looking for the revealing part I neva see am o hope my eyes are ok bayi."

adelakuntufayl:

"This criticism came from the place of envy and SAPA."

mz__seunfunmi:

"Omo! Everybody just dey do like saint for social media, wahala."

AMVCA 2023: Designer Veekee James shares BTS of Osas Ighodaro's dressmaking

The 2023 Africa Magic Viewer's Choice Awards (AMVCA) may be over, but some interesting details about celebrity looks at the event continue to amaze fans.

In an exciting display of creativity and style, Veekee James took fans on an exclusive tour through the making of Osas Ighodaro's breathtaking dress for the prestigious event.

The videos were undoubtedly visual feasts which captured the meticulous craftsmanship and the sheer brilliance that brought this extraordinary ensemble to life.

Source: Legit.ng