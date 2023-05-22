Nollywood actress Ini Edo recently took to her social media timeline to declare herself as the best actress and best dressed at the AMVCA

This comes after Ini lost the two categories to her junior colleague Osas Ighodaro and Beauty Tukuka

Ini's post, however, stirred reactions from other celebs, including Nancy Isime, Destiny Etiko, Rachel Okonkwo, among others

Barely a few days after the 2023 Africa Magic Viewer’s Choice Awards (AMVCA), the event has continued to trend online.

One of the controversies that trailed the award night was the one that saw Nollywood star Osas Ighodaro win Best Actress in Drama ahead of Ini Edo, who was also nominated for her role in the 'Shanty Town' series.

Osas Ighodaro wins Best Actress in Drama ahead of Ini Edo. Credit: @iniedo @officialosas

Despite the loss, Ini Edo, who also lost the Best Dressed category to Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star Beauty Tukura, took to Instagram to share a stunning photo of herself at AMVCA and added a caption that read:

“Best Actress and best dressed, argue with your keypads."

See her post below:

She shared the post hours after Osas and Beauty bagged awards for the best actress and dressed categories.

Celebrities, fans react as Ini Edo declares herself Best Actress and Best Dressed.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed Ini's declaration, see the comments below:

nancyisimeofficial:

"Gbam."

_tosinsilverdam:

"You’re the best! No one comes close to you, not even that undeserving best dressed winner in her scaly fish outfit."

destinyetikoofficial:

"Yea o."

rechaelokonkwo:

"A queen and more."

medlinboss:

"Absolutely no CAP I concur ."

joues_bonbons:

"Dear Ini, just leave that AMVCA for BBN you are to high and classy for that ceremony let them remain with their yeye organization and winners."

iamdoziefineboi___:

"Honestly, this Best Actress award that Osas won pain a lot of people including me. Which is why everyone is calling themselves best actress. Ini you're the best actress. E pain all of us. ."

Nse Ikpe-Erim reacts to Osas Ighodaro's win at the AMVCA

Actress Osa Ighodaro emerged as Best Actress in Drama at the just concluded AMVCA to the shock of many.

The actress was nominated alongside her colleagues, including Nse Ikpe-Etim, who many believe should have taken the award home.

Following Osas' announcement as the winner, Nse on Twitter dropped a laughing emoji which sparked reactions across social media platforms.

