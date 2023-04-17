Nigerian movie talent Kunle Remi responded to several callouts by his fans for not making it to this year’s AMVCA nomination list

The fast-rising act appreciated his fans for their support so far in his career and assured them of more extraordinary achievements ahead

Kunle made some good jokes about the happenstance and teased his colleague, Deyemi, who also didn’t make it to the list

Fast-rising Nollywood talent Kunle Remi has reacted to not making it to this year’s Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) nomination list.

Recall that Legit.ng reported that the movie star caused a raucous online as people complained bitterly over his absence from the nomination list.

Kunle Remi reacts to AMVCA snub

Source: Instagram

The screen master took to social media to address his fans for their support and concern, as he also discussed not making it to the list.

Remi wrote on Instagram:

"I have seen all the tags after the AMVCA nomination announcement. It would be nonchalant not to appreciate the love, calls, and messages.

"First of, congratulations to all my friends/colleagues this year won’t be great without y’all’s amazing work and effort. God save una, cos if I Dey the categories I for win (Joke) before una say otherwise. Let the best man win ❤️."

He further went on to tease his colleague Deyemi who was also missing from the list.

The actor wrote:

"Please, someone should check on Deyemithactor."

See his post below:

Internet users react to Kunle Remi's post

kunleafo:

"Iwo ma wo nti e. We are have not arrived and your best is yet to come. Boya won de se mistake ni‍."

theonpointmc:

"Last year, I was super pained that @bimboademoye didn’t get an AMVCA in spite of all her hard work and super talent but guess who got three nominations this year? Someone said, God comes late when he wants to come big. I don’t know about that but what I know is that, you @kunleremiofficial are an AWARD-WORTHY, AWARD-WINNING TALENT.

So, let’s keep doing our fhingzz and commit to the craft.The plenty awards wey dey come for you Ehn, na you go even tire. All love from us, your kindred ❤️❤️❤️."

monisola_ifeoluwa:

"Movie get almost 10 nominations, and the lead actor no get eve 1 nomination AMVCA don turn eyeneck ."

