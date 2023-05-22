Bimbo Ademoye's dad smiled and beamed with pride as he held the actress' AMVCA award

After winning the Best Actress in a Comedy category on Saturday, May 20, at the AMVCA, Bimbo went back to Ebute Meta, where her journey began

The actress disclosed that for some of the characters she plays that people love, she had to mimic someone from her hood

Bimbo Ademoye's dad has been her backbone since the start of her career, so after winning her first Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA), she ran home to give it to him.

In a post on her page, the actress shared a video of the moment she went in search of her father in his Ebute Meta area after she met his absence at home.

Bimbo Ademoye presents AMVCA award to her dad Photo credit: @bimboademoye

Source: Instagram

Armed with her AMVCA plaque, the actress found her dad chilling with some boys in the area and excitedly presented the award to him.

The little scene soon became a thriving hub as people around gathered to celebrate with father and daughter, with others taking celebrity moment photos with Bimbo.

In her captions, the actress went over how her father has always supported her and been her backbone, as well as taking her to auditions.

She added how her Ebute Meta hood shaped her and birthed some of the characters she plays.

The actress wrote:

"Went back home to give the award to my award. My biggest supporter, my rock , my back bone. My Father . Met his absence , but I knew exactly where he’d be. (He loves chilling with the boys in the hood when he’s less busy on Sunday . My dad took me to my first audition and waited for 6 hours till I was done. My hood produced all the characters that has made you guys laugh. From iya barakat , to todowede , to Selina. I’ve had to mimic someone from the hood to give those characters life. My name is Bimbo Ademoye, Ademoye Adekunke’s daughter , Ari’s aunty ,and I’m from Ebute meta . Born and bred in the hood.There are so many people I’d love to appreciate. I’m prepping my speech guys."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Bimbo Ademoye's post

mo_bimpe:

"Congratulations booo, very well deserved "

charles_okocha:

"Congrats Bim you phenomenal ❤️"

adesuaetomi:

"ọmọ dada. Well done superstar. So proud of you ❤️❤️❤️"

anita_okoye:

"God bless you Darling!! God bless your Dad!! Congratulations #WellDeserved "

jemimaosunde:

"Daddyyyy❤️❤️❤️❤️ he’s the best!!! He couldn’t be more proud of you! Honestly, God will continue to bless this man!!!! He is everythingggggggg."

tayofaniran:

"Congratulations sis, forward ever ⭐️❤️"

