Popular Nigerian Muslim cleric and show host Sheik Hammad Olanrewaju Alfulanny recently called out actress Adunni Ade during the eight days Fidaus prayers for actor Murphy Afolabi

During his sermon, Alfulanny had called out Adunni Ade and other Nollywood practitioners to who Murphy had given money for his upcoming projects before his sudden demise

Though Alfulanny didn't mention the names of the other Nollywood stars, he was pretty defiant about Adunni Ade, noting that she should return the N250k with her

Popular, outspoken Islamic cleric, Sheik Hammad Olanrewaju Alfulanny, has sparked reactions online after a clip of him calling out famous Yoruba actress Adunni Ade to return the money given to her by late actor Murphy Afolabi.

Sheik Alfulanny publicly shamed Adunni Ade for holding on to the money given to her by Murphy Afolabi for a job just before he died.

Cleric Sheik Alfulanny has sparked reactions online as he publicly calls out actress Adunni Ade to return Murphy Afolabi's money with her. Photo credit: @murphyafolabi/@sebilunnajatutv/@iamadunniade

Source: Instagram

Though the cleric mentioned that other Nollywood practitioners were also owing Murphy, he hammered more on Adunni Ade, noting that the late actor's kids need all the money and support they could get.

Watch the viral clip of Sheik Alfulanny calling Adunni Ade out:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

See how netizens reacted after Sheik Alfulanny called out Adunni Ade over money she owes Murphy Afolabi

@firstlyqueen:

"Never owe the dead... It doesn't go well... If you are owing anything that belongs to the dead..... Pls return it......"

@ekesonmoney_:

"Those of you saying why calling her out publicly, be like person never owe you money for more than 1 year. If you borrow try dey pay back. If na me self I go carry am go billboard."

@ellbony_:

"Is right that they call her out publicly cause she’s a public figure! She might want to deny it or won’t even take their calls..if you’ve not been in this situation you won’t relate!"

@bigtemmy_ta:

"She didn’t even borrow it,it was meant to be paid to him for a job I think. SMH!! Na why I no like this man one bit. Cos why call her out publicly???"

@_cici_nita:

"Shey na for public she borrow the money? She thief? You don’t have her phone number to call?"

@ebylistic:

"And when did it become a crime to borrow Money and u are calling her out publicly??? Did you reach out to her and she was ignoring!! Make it make sense!!! Or did she say she is not going to pay?? Or u just want to set her up for dragsss!!!"

@arewaobirinbeautyhub:

" this one na agenda, do they have to shout her name in public with mic and speaker??"

@mudianiel:

"Very unnecessary. Why not reach out to her privately? People errhn!"

@tufab:

"Seem personal. So she doesn’t have a phone to reach out to her?"

@teenuola:

"This is unrelated. But I’d just like to say , Nollywood Yoruba doesn’t rate Adunni atall, she should have just found her way into Nollywood English from the onset, she’ll be most valued there with her skills and all."

@sexy_laise:

"This all shade of wrongs sha.. why call people out in public, when you can go for the money legally, if the money is in contract they will get it back if the work isn’t done."

Adunni Ade reveals how much Nollywood actors were paid to campaign, video trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that UK-born Nigerian actress Adunni Ade seemed to have reached her limit after watching how her colleagues like Lege Miami, Iyabo Ojo, Dayo Amusa and others dragged each other on Instagram over the ongoing presidential election.

In reaction to the political spectacle with the Yoruba movie industry, Adunni Ade made some ridiculing revelations of how much some Nollywood practitioners were paid to campaign for President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Adunni alleged that some of her colleagues, who are now online clamouring for a particular candidate, were lodged at a hotel for a couple of months and only got paid N90,000 for their campaign for the presidential contestant.

Source: Legit.ng