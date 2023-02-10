Nollywood actress Adunni Ade has penned a lengthy appreciation message to veteran actor Ramsey Nouah

This comes as she got to work with the movie maker on a new movie titled ‘Tokunbo’ 12 years after he advised her

Sharing cute moments of her with Ramsey Nouah on the movie set, Adunni Ade could be heard thanking him repeatedly

Popular Nigerian actress Adunni Ade has taken to her social media timeline to pen a lengthy message to her senior colleague Ramsey Nouah, who she revealed advised her to move to Nigeria to help her career back in 2011.

She wrote:

“I have told this story a few times but In 2011, I met bro @ramseynouah in Owings Mills, Maryland. I later requested to have a talk with him which we did at a mall close to DC.”

Adunni Ade recounts how Ramsey Nouah advised her 12 years ago. Credit: @iamadunniade

She further revealed it had been a long-time desire to work with the celebrated actor as she expressed excitement after working with him for the first time after 12 years.

“It has always been my dream to work with you for as long as I can remember and 12 years later from the time we spoke in DC, the magic happened. Getting a call from bro @chrisodeh to work with y’all on set of TOKUNBO was mind blowng!” she revealed.

Adunni Ade also shared a video from the movie set with Ramsey Noauh as she repeatedly thanked him.

See the post, including the video below:

Fans react as Adunni Ade hails Ramsey Nouah

officialosas:

"So proud and happy for you boo!!! God continue to bless your hands work darling!!"

blessingjessicaobasi:

"Omo Ologo!!! This is the begining of greater testimonies in your career."

sheyidip_10:

"Wowsuch a beautiful story that made great impact."

diolsclassics:

"@iamabrahamson see you at the back ."

enny_berry20:

"Kept on reading thought it was his birthday ❤️❤️❤️."

