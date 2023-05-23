Nigerian singer Simi recently took out time to reply to netizens who called her out over her fake accent

The Duduke crooner, in a video, affirmed that she has no reason to sound one way because she's not answerable to people online

The highlight of the video for many, was when Simi told her daughter Deja, who was behind the camera, to laugh

Nigerian singer, Simi, has made it clear, via a video, that she doesn't care about how anybody feels about how she talks.

The Woman crooner said this in a reply to people who come on social media to say she is 'forming' an accent.

Simi told Deja to laugh as she addressed fake accent claim in video. Photo credit: @simi

Simi added that she doesn't struggle or think about how she speaks because she is not answerable to anyone.

The singer also said that people who feel one way about her accent make her laugh, and she suddenly instructed her daughter Deja behind the camera to laugh.

Little Deja gave the 'hahahaha' evil laugh in support of her mum's statement.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Simi's video

aderafam_:

"Nigerians hate people who speak well"

_phatu.idoko:

"‘Laugh Deja, hahahahaha’ these ones no get problem o."

nkesii._:

"Simi don born her bestfriend."

wendy_adammaaaaa:

"She speaks accent? She’s just soft spoken."

mcukodo:

"As Simi innocent reach dem still dey drag her? Who Nigerians cannot drag does not exist."

temiisaac:

"Deja sef laugh na your mama born you."

true.oreo:

"Some people like when you sound like Struggle…that way,you’re original."

officialmeri_madeinheaven:

"Don't know why Nigerians always have issues with people's accent. I just feel it's jealousy."

wonderchildforkids:

"Duduke sef don Dey laugh."

patriciaibee:

"Deja is just here acting without getting paid."

Singer Simi flaunts her newly acquired tattoo

Renowned Afrobeat singer Sim, sparked reactions online after a clip of her flaunting her newly acquired tattoo went viral.

In the viral post shared on her page, Simi stylishly posed at a door while subtly showing off her tattoos.

The singer isn't particularly famous for being one to put ink on her body, and this, according to many, is her first.

