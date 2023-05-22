Nigerian controversial actor, Uche Maduagwu, criticised Afrobeats icon Davido for always praising his wife’s culinary skills but not building on it

Uche urged the Timeless sensation to invest in his wife, Chioma Rowland, giving him the prospects, he could gain from it

In a video uploaded on his page, he said that Davido was one of the biggest African musicians and was capable of setting up a restaurant of an international standard

Controversial media personality Uche Maduagwu has trolled Davido over his wife Chef Chi’s culinary skills while urging him to invest in her.

In a viral video, Uche addressed Davido’s latest interview on The Beat Atlanta, where he spoke heartily about his woman’s kitchen dexterity.

Uche Maduagwu attacks Davido over wife’s culinary art Credit: @dailydavidoshow, @uchemaduagwu

Uche suggested that Davido should launch Chioma, a household culinary brand that will be well known around the globe.

In his view, the musician can also extend the top-notch restaurant outside the country so that his international friends like Nicki Minaj and Chris Brown can patronise them.

Taking to his caption, he wrote:

"The more you tell the world about your beautiful IYAWO SABI Cook, the more they go Dey Laugh am said you never open World Class Restaurant for am despite knowing she is a great CHEF.

Most people close to you will never tell you this #Gospel Truth because they want one Favor or the other from you, but they will Laugh at you in secret, the best GIFT you fit give my CHIOM CHIOM, MRS Chioma Adeleke for everything she Don Endure for you."

See his video below

Netizens react to Uche Maduagwu’s video

big_tony_frosh:

"Bro he nor won stress he wife abeg."

victoriakenneth63:

"I told you few days ago about chioma restaurant business, she's already had a lot businesses deal with a lot Business tycoons people abroad. But chioma is pregnant right now. Secondly she's running by herself people are running it. She'll never come on social media platforms to explore herself. She's a diva intelligent girl. Your relax."

andymoney12:

"She doesn’t need to stress operating a restaurant,there is enough money for her to spend without working,I beg."

juliechinenye225:

"She tell u say she want restaurant? She has money and can open one if she wants. Lol."

