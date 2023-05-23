Popular Nigerian crossdresser Bobrsiky trended once again on the streets of social media over his lust for hair

The controversial act shared his moments in a Lagos beauty saloon while he made expensive box braids

At the end of the entire process, Bob captured the moment when he paid his stylist the sum of N200k for the hair, as netizens gave their hot takes on the situation

Popular Nigerian media personality Bobrisky caught the attention of netizens once again over his flamboyant expenditure.

A video captured the moment the controversial act paid his hairstylist N200k for the box braids he made.

Bobrisky pays N200k for braids Credit: @bodbrisky222

Source: Instagram

Sharing a lip of his beauty session in the salon showed the process he underwent to ensure that his hair was made correctly.

See the video below

Netizens react to Bobrisky’s video

ringsbyalyson:

"Shey the one wey u go tell them to transfer back later abi which."

teeto__olayen:

"Bob you wan dey do pass we wey originally get the gender o."

the_realdetoun:

"How sad can your life be to order someone to make a video because of a 200k transaction that i am 100% sure its not just for the braids. Either you had outstandings or bought things. #nobodycares."

nkem195:

"E fit be say na accumulated debts wey shim Dey owe the stylist."

hey_orma:

"I don know pin1989 na to know the number of the card, front and back remain."

itseneks:

"Of course we know that money will be transferred right back to her account. Real rich people do not need to show their expenses on social media. When U’re rich u don’t make noise, people know it and just get it. This one is fake rich attitude ."

shop_poshh:

"lol do we know if he has been owing and he decided to pay now Bob Nwoke oma Zukwanuike."

Source: Legit.ng