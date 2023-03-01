Adunni Ade has been in the black books of some of her colleagues after she called them out for collecting money to campaign for a politician

In a new development, the actress has cried out on social media, revealing that one of MC oluomo and Asiwaju Tinubu's boys Kokozaria threatened her life

In a video on her page, the mum of two shared a video where the transport worker affirmed that people would teach her a lesson on his behalf

For calling out and dragging some of her Yoruab actor colleagues who collected money to campaign during the presidential election, Adunni Ade has been trolled and bullied online.

The actress, in a new video on her page, after fighting off Kudi Alagbo, shared a video of a popular transport worker Kokozaria, insulting and threatening her.

Adunni Ade shares video of Kokozaria threatening her Photo credit: @iamadunniade/@kokozaria_americanboy

Source: Instagram

According to Adunni, Kokozaria is affiliated with MC Oluomo and Asiwaju Tinubu, and because of her actions, he noted that she would be dealt with.

In the video, the transport worker also dragged Kemi Afolabi, who also called out some of her colleagues for choosing money over their conscience.

Adunni also added that she has informed appropriate bodies of Kokozaria's threat and urged Nigerians to hold him responsible if anything should happen to her.

She wrote:

"@kokozaria_americaboy has made a public threat to my life. Let it be known if anything happens to me, he should be held accountable. @usembassynigeria @nigerianpoliceforce."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Adunni's post

hairpalaces:

"Let start tagging tinubu, his tout have started , this is what we are avoiding."

aminatbabalola75:

"Thank God he has a green card, report him to the United States. Send this video and the video you made during election that caused the threat to your life."

badboydarky:

"On top election matter? "

ayodele_yayi:

"Aduni ade this not a threat he was catching cruise with the whole things that happened for the past few days b4 election, let me tell you something anybody that wants to harm you truly will never say it in public."

arewa_mhe19:

"She is scared already "

loveeetandlikeit:

"Madam cloutina go and rest abeg . Why would you drag Tinubu , APC and Sanwoolu into the matter . I was already feeling sorry for you till the last part of your video . Leave Asiwaju alone and let’s deal with kokozaria alone . He must face the law for this threat but clouting with Tinubu’s name during this tender time isn’t called for."

hush_fabrics:

"This isn’t even a joke atall, totally unacceptable, one of the reasons why we don’t want tinubu, a country where thugs rule, we say no to intimidation."

Adunni Ade continues to taunt Kudi Alagbo

For exposing how much some of their colleagues got for campaigning for a politician, Kudi went on her IG live and lampooned Adunni.

She added that the mum of two did not have chairs in her previous apartment before moving to the Island.

After sharing a video of her old home to debunk Kudi's claim, Adunni also shared a video of the beautiful living room of her new apartment.

Source: Legit.ng