Nigerian singer Davido has got people talking after his recent visit to the home of the music brothers, PSquare, in his new limited edition Maybach Virgil Abloh

During the visit, one of the brothers, King Rudy, was on hand to welcome Davido while telling him he (Rudy) would be the next person to buy the car in Nigeria

According to reports, the car cost OBO over $600,000 and $120,000 plus to ship from the United States to Nigeria

A viral clip of ace International Afrobeat superstar, Davido, visiting his senior colleagues, the PSquare brothers, with his newly acquired luxurious Maybach Mercedes Benz has sent tongues wagging online.

The new ride, which cost the singer nearly half a billion naira, was quite a sight that left the PSquare brothers drooling.

Singer Davido visits the PSquare brothers at their home with his new Maybach Mercedes Benz. Photo credit: iamkindrudy

One of the music duo, Paul Okoye, better known as King Rudy, while welcoming Davido, bragged that he was also set to get himself one of the limited editions of the Virgil Abloh, and his brother Jude reacted, saying, "Na lie."

"Why didn't he come down" - Fans react to clip as Davido greets King Rudy in his Maybach

During the visit, fans couldn't help but notice that the DMW boss, Davido, didn't get out of his car to greet the PSquare brothers. Instead, he exchanged pleasantries with them from inside his Maybach.

Also, it was noticed that it wasn't Davido that drove the Maybach because of how technical it was.

Watch the clip of Davido's visit to the Okoyes below:

See the reactions the viral video of Davido in his Maybach stirred online

@tkinzystar:

"Money good o!!! May God wey do their own, do it for me and my real ones."

@smurfamy:

"Why isn't he coming down from the car."

@leeeymarrrrh:

"The rich keep visiting the rich nawa."

@correctaboki_:

"This one na original motor oo."

@_jason_aldean110:

"This werey sha dey go where dem no call ham just to show off and promote his floppy trash called album."

@oluwapelumi_music:

"See how rich men talk to each other ❤️stay positive always zero envy."

@mcallamano:

"Those artist wen their house de Ajah how OBO wan take con visit them now."

@rondirossiofficial:

"SwissBeats bought this car for Alicia Keys and we only say it once when it was being presented to her. Davido bought the exact same car and people are making it seem like it's not the car we see everywhere, just with a different color."

@alajo_adugbo:

"I talk ahm say this kind motor, the owner no dey drive ahm …. You can’t buy a community and drive it yourself, you need a driver na only OBO fit run ahm I will never be poor."

@hybee_solid:

"Which one be next time buy am na” na them de push Pesin to order azul for club."

