Nigerian global star Davido sent netizens agog as he casually showed off his expensive garage

The musician, who recently admitted to spending $1,000,000 in a single day, had before displayed the opulent 2023 Maybach Virgil Abloh he had recently bought

Davido shared a photo of his cars alongside members of his crew and challenged individuals to demonstrate a power stronger than him

Award-winning Nigerian singer Davido recently displayed the fleet of automobiles in his garage.

On his Instagram feed, the multibillionaire musician proudly displayed two brand-new vehicles.

Davido flaunts fleet of cars Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Despite not saying much, Davido challenged his followers to demonstrate a stronger force for him.

"Show me a bigger force! Team Timeless".

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

See his post below

Celebrities and netizens react

Many people praised Davido for consistently succeeding and living his dream life

prince_ii:

"Hardest picture on the internet. Habibi @luxurysupercarsdubai .❤️"

blackryder_luxury:

"Yall wait till @davido get @african_psyko songs on TIMELESS DELUXE dem go just be like MERCI & @cr7cristianoronaldo in 1team. Grammy & Emmys is a sure banker!"

prince_ii:

"Hardest picture on the internet. Habibi."

zlatan_ibile:

"E no easy to get friend like David Adeleke."

toludmw47:

"Them go come beg for your mercy @davido them no reach aje."

Davido buys iPhone 14 Pro Max for cleaner

Nigerian singer Davido has been taking over the headlines lately as he continues to extend his act of giving.

A viral video showed Davido’s houseboy’s excitement over the brand new iPhone his boss gifted him after he complained of having a bad phone.

The young man revealed that it was his first time using an iPhone and that he was lucky to start the gadget on an upgraded version.

Davido shares financial Advice Aliko Dangote gave him on managing money

Nigerian superstar David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, shared some valuable financial advice he received from Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote.

During his trip to Botswana for the Forbes 30 under 30 summit, he revealed in an interview, that Dangote advised him to save and invest in assets.

He also revealed that Dangote only buys two cars every eight years, despite being one of the 100 wealthiest people in the world.

Source: Legit.ng