The Chief Magistrate Court in Yaba, Lagos granted bail to Afrobeat musician, Seun Kuti after being arrested for allegedly assaulting a police officer

On May 13, 2023, a 12-second video clip of Kuti assaulting a police officer on Lagos State's Third Mainland Bridge went viral

Kuti's legal team, led by Femi Falana, SAN, asked the court not to remand his client and provided some justifications

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

On Tuesday, the Chief Magistrate Court in Yaba, Lagos State, granted bail to Afrobeat singer Seun Kuti.

The court also directed police to investigate the alleged attack on a police officer within 48 hours.

Pictures of Seun Kuti, Femi Falana Credit: @bigbirdkuti, @femifalana

Source: Instagram

S. A. Adebese, the police prosecutor, had asked the court to detain the defendant for 21 days.

According to the Counsel, the three weeks would give the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to draught legal Counsel.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

However, in his argument, defense lawyer Femi Falana, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), contested the petition.

Falana pleaded with the court not to detain his client, saying he was unaware of any such application.

After his car was halted on the Third Mainland Bridge, the son of the famed Fela Kuti was detained for slapping an officer.

Seun Kuti hires Femi Falane to represent him

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Femi Falana, a human rights lawyer and senior advocate of Nigeria, has been hired by Afrobeat sensation Seun Kuti to intervene in his case of alleged assault on a police officer.

As reported by Punch, Falana confirmed the development to the media on Sunday, May 14, noting that the singer has briefed him to defend him if the matter proceeds to the court.

Falana said: “He (Seun) is going to report himself to the police tomorrow (Monday) morning. There is no problem at all.”

Peter Okoye and Police PRO trade words over Seun Kuti saga

Peter Okoye waded into the Seun Kuti saga that has taken over social media and traded words with the state's police spokesman.

Kuti assaulted a police officer, and the video sparked mixed reactions on social media.

In a series of tweets, Peter and the Lgos state police spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin, tried to prove a point in favour of the assaulted policeman and Seun Kuti.

Source: Legit.ng