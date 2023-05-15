Seun Kuti is one of the trending topics on social media following his altercation with a police officer

The singer's colleague Peter Okoye got into an argument on Twitter with the Police PRO, who, as expected, called for justice

Peter made sure to note that Kuti must have acted out of defence for his family, and the PRO noted that justice would be served

Peter Okoye has waded into the Seun Kuti saga that has taken over social media and traded words with the state's police spokesman.

Kuti assaulted a police officer, and the video sparked mixed reactions on social media.

Peter Okoye and Police PRO exchange words on Twitter Photo credit: @PeterPsquare/@BenHundeyin

Source: Instagram

In a series of tweets, Peter and the Lgos state police spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin, tried to prove a point in favour of the assaulted policeman and Seun Kuti.

The singer made sure to note that the PRO reacted swiftly because one of his men was involved and turned a blind eye during the elections.

Hundeyin, on his part, also noted that the court is in charge of justice and urged Peter to channel his energy toward the judiciary.

See their exchange below:

Netizens react to Seun Kuti and Hundeyin's exchange

yourhost11:

"This matter go long I think so."

frankofitgainzz:

"The law should take its couse that’s my take! That police assault was uncalled for, we are not thought to behave in such a manner."

brown_shugar_:

"Police shoot person una talk say na calm person and he was probably under spell and that was all we heard oo, make we use same excuse judge this one now."

finegirl.joy:

"Nothing will ever make me support Nigeria police, I repeat Nothing."

factsonlypages:

"Police can never be friends to the fela families, and fela families can never be friends to the Police or the government, the history is there , they killed fumilayo and fela and the history is will always be there."

godswork78:

"Even if seun Dey wrong there is nothing NPF will do about it .. a taste of your medicine.. sha you Dey swing for action wasted energy."

