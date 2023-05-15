Deji Adeyanju has appealed to personnel of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) not to assault or torture now-detained Seun Kuti

Kuti has been arrested and is currently being detained at the State Criminal Investigation Department, popularly known as Panti, in Lagos state

Seun Kuti had been placed under arrest following a viral video which showed him slapping a policeman in Lagos

Ikeja, Lagos State - A popular social media commentator, Deji Adeyanju, has told officers of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) not to assault or torture Afrobeat singer Seun Kuti in retaliation.

Adeyanju’s advice follows the detention of Kuti on Monday, May 15.

Adeyanju wrote on his known Twitter handle:

“I appeal to the Police and it’s officers who have now detained Seun Kuti upon his voluntary surrender not to slap him back in retaliation or torture him.

"Ours should be a nation where the right thing is done at all times.”

Seun Kuti’s assault on police officer

Legit.ng had reported that a viral video of Seun, the son of Afrobeat legend, Fela Kuti, assaulting a police officer on the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos State emerged at the weekend.

In the video, Seun while wearing a red shirt atop a white pair of trousers was seen slapping a policeman standing by a police van.

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, as a result, ordered the arrest of the singer.

The IGP equally ordered a speedy and full investigation into the remote and immediate cause(s) of the alleged assault and prosecution of the suspect accordingly.

Seun Kuti’s detention

Seun Kuti turned himself in at the Lagos State Police command Headquarters, Ikeja.

In a video on social media on Monday, Seun Kuti was seen arrested and cuffed by the police.

Seun Kuti brags about slapping many police officers

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kuti, in a video claimed to have assaulted many police officers over time.

“Some of una police go slap una, una go come Instagram to explain. You know how many police I don tear slap?” Seun asked rhetorically in pidgin.

Seun Kuti's lawyer, Femi Falana speaks

Legit.ng also reported that Femi Falana, a human rights lawyer and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), has been hired by Seun to intervene in his alleged assault on a police officer.

Falana confirmed this development to the media on Sunday, May 14, noting that the singer has briefed him to defend him if the matter proceeds to the court.

