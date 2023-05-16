Abdulrasheed Bawa, EFCC chairman, reacted to the death of Abel Isah Dickson, an inspector of the Commission

Expressing deep concern over the death of the officer, Bawa vowed that those involved in his demise would face the full wrath of the law

Inspector Dickson was allegedly killed by two of his colleagues over a disagreement regarding the procedures for the custody of items belonging to a suspect in detention

The chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa has expressed deep sadness over the death of Abel Isah Dickson, an Inspector of the commission serving in the Sokoto Zonal Command.

According to Daily Independent, Inspector Dickson reportedly died on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Usmanu DanFodiyo University Teaching Hospital, Sokoto where he was receiving treatment for injuries he sustained two days earlier in a scuffle with two other staff.

Just In: Bawa Mourns EFCC Officer Beaten to Death by Colleagues in Top Northern State. Photo credit: Economic and Financial Crimes Commission

Source: Facebook

EFCC chairman Bawa griefs officer beaten to death in Sokoto state

Reacting to the sad incident, on Tuesday, May 16, the commission’s spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren gave the names of the two staff as Assistant Superintendent of EFCC, Apata Oluwaseun Odunayo and Inspector of EFCC, Ogbuji Titu Tochukwu, Vanguard report added.

He said,

"The Chairman is saddened by the incident and has extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. He has, in addition, assured that the Commission will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that those implicated in the death of the officer are brought to justice.”

