Seun Kuti has hired the services of senior advocate Femi Falana to defend him in his alleged assault on a police officer

The senior lawyer confirmed this development on Sunday, May 14, noting that the singer had been briefed

He, however, revealed that his client had enough evidence to back his actions in what was seen in the 12 seconds viral video

Femi Falana, a human rights lawyer and senior advocate of Nigeria, has been hired by Afrobeat sensation Seun Kuti to intervene in his alleged assault on a police officer.

As reported by Punch, Falana confirmed this development to the media on Sunday, May 14, noting that the singer has briefed him to defend him if the matter proceeds to the court.

Femi Falana confirmed that Seun Kuti reached out to him to defend him if the matter gets to court.

Source: Getty Images

Falana said:

“He (Seun) is going to report himself to the police tomorrow (Monday) morning. There is no problem at all.”

This is on the heels of the incident involving the singer and the police officer whom the former slapped, as seen in a viral video that surfaced on Saturday, May 13.

This incident triggered an immediate call for Kuti's arrest by the inspector-general police, Usman Baba-Alkali, via a statement on the same day of the incident.

Similarly, the police service commission also called for the immediate prosecution of Kuti for assaulting a police officer on uniform who was on duty.

Seun Kuti brags about slapping several police officers

Meanwhile, Kuti, on the other hand, while responding to critics on social media for his actions, claimed to have assaulted many police officers over time.

As reported by Daily Trust, he said:

“Some of una police go slap una, una go come Instagram to explain. You know how many police I don tear slap?” he asked in pidgin.

Kuti further noted that the police officer he assaulted tried to kill his family while driving on the highway with his wife and daughter inside the vehicle.

He revealed that after the incident, the police officer apologised for his actions on the highway.

He said:

“He tried to kill me and my family. I have the proof but I no dey chase clout. He has apologized and I have agreed not to press charges. Make una mind una business make the poor guy no lose him job.”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Inspector-General of the Nigerian Police Force, Usman Baba Alkali has ordered the arrest of Seun Anikulapo Kuti.

The son of the Afrobeat legend Fela Kuti was caught on camera assaulting a police officer on a highway.

A statement by the police confirmed that the IGP has also ordered an immediate investigation and murder of the suspect.

