Ace Nollywood actor Yul Edochie and his second wife, Judy Austin, have got people talking online after they held a live devotion session on Facebook

Yul Edochie, in the viral clip, was even seen singing and dancing and was genuinely in a good mood and excited about something good that had just happened in his life

Meanwhile, Judy was also there coordinating the service and dancing and singing along sparked reactions online after the couple went

Nollywood movie star Yul Edochie and his beautiful second wife, Judy Austin, recently sparked reactions online after the pair held a live devotion service on Facebook as they danced and sang praises.

Over the last few weeks after returning online, Yul seems more spiritual after losing his first son, Kambili.

A viral clip of Yul Edochie holding a live devolution service online with his second wife, Judy Austin, has stirred reactions online. Photo credit: @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

Yul Edochie, in the caption of the viral clip, wrote saying:

"Start your day like this, and blessings will overflow in your life."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Watch Yul Edochie's video with Judy Austin holding a live morning devolution session:

See how netizens reacted to the viral clip of Yul Edochie and Judy Austin holding a live session online

@best_in_beautie:

"Weytin be dis?"

@ikaks_d:

"Something seems off between these folks. Just can't put a finger on it."

@chioma_kelzz:

"It’s beginning to look like ment."

@favourr.oj:

"This Matter pass Zee world o."

@me_soma_m:

"It’s just May’s silence for me. Y’all should learn from her! It’s just these two’s constant need to trend and pepper themselves! I can’t imagine this man’s kids watching their dad doing stuffs like this."

@cynthiadim82:

"Who’s handling his page, because at this point I think we all should start laughing."

@theememene:

"They deserve eachother they are both big clowns."

@precious_ibini:

"2 unserious fellow…Judy you pepper only who want to be pepper."

@sooqutebeautyempire:

"These people please stop looking for our trouble what kind of thing is this."

@oh.beejay:

"Nzuzu at 40 = Nzuzu forever."

@MariaUdeNwachi:

"Yul and his wife no send anybody at all."

Video of Yul Edochie & 2nd wife Judy singing along to a song sparks reactions

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Nollywood actor and politician Yul Edochie has caused a buzz over a happy video of him and his second wife, Just Austin.

The actor, who recently lost his first son, left netizens bewildered when he shared a video of him and Judy vibing to a song on his official Facebook page.

In the caption of the video, Yul Edochie added that he was enjoying a music moment with Judy Austin, who he described as Ijele Odogwu.

Source: Legit.ng