Nigerian female disc jockey DJ Cuppy has got people talking online after sharing details of what she would be up to throughout her summer vacation

In a post shared on her page, Cuppy bragged and shared a photo of herself at a gig doing her DJ 'thingy' while rocking a stunning blue gown

The billionaire heiress, in another post, showed off her new hairdo as she went all black with a tinge of pink at the tip and ditched her popular all-pink hair ensemble

Internationally famous disc jockey and daughter of Nigerian billionaire DJ Cuppy recently seemed to have decided to own up to her wealthy privileges as she brags about them unapologetically.

In a post on Instagram, Cuppy shared that she's currently set to go on vacation at the world's hotspot playground for billionaires and their kids.

DJ Cuppy stirs reactions online as she brags about her privileged lifestyle during a recent Monte Carlo, Monaco vacation. Photo credit: @cuppymusic

In the same post, she also bragged that she's booked and busy all summer and would be in Monte Carlo, Monaco, having a splendid time in the sun.

While in another post, she wrote:

"Never had to show off, only ever had to show up… Hello!"

See DJ Cuppy's post bragging about being booked all summer

Check out Cuppy's other post bragging about her wealthy privileges

See the reactions to Cuppy's posts

@toun_oreal:

"Blue us away Cups."

@hachymoni:

"No 1 the rest are just copy copy."

@ayomikun_modella:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️ That's the goal, to be busy making money and not listen to side talks."

@akinwale__a:

"Radiant and classy. I like it."

@ab_riri:

"She’s beautiful!"

@s_yhemmie:

"She's blue-inggg me away #argghhhhh and I lawv eetttt."

@delightifeoma:

"The black hair is really fine."

@hb_enter:

"We love you star girl cuppy don’t let these low lives girls Trigger your insecurity."

@fatoyeelias1:

" Cuppy one on a mission."

@miss_ollyyy:

"This lady is so unproblematic. I don't know why some people especially ladies, won't just let her be. Always looking for a fault or throwing shades. Cuppy, please keep being you and doing you!"

@iamefia.getty_:

"Cuppy dat, Idan Queen is too booked for y'all haters."

DJ Cuppy gushes over wealth as she goes on vacation in Maldives

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian billionaire businessman Femi Otedola’s daughter, DJ Cuppy, had caused a buzz after gushing over her wealth on social media.

Taking to her Twitter page, the disk jockey posted about how travelling reminds her of the importance of self-love.

Cuppy, currently vacationing in Maldives with her boyfriend, Ryan Taylor, added that taking time off to rest is essential and there’s nothing like being surrounded by inspiration.

