Actor Yul Edochie has shared a happy video of him and his second wife, Judy Austin, on his official Facebook page

Yul, who is still grieving the loss of his first son, in the caption of the video, said he was enjoying the moment with Judy

As expected, the video has triggered massive criticisms on social media as netizens continue to drag Yul

Nollywood actor and politician Yul Edochie has caused a buzz over a happy video of him and his second wife, Just Austin.

The actor, who recently lost his first son, left netizens bewildered when he shared a video of him and Judy vibing to a song on his official Facebook page.

Yul Edochie and Judy Austin sing together. Credit: @yuledochie @judyaustin1

Source: Instagram

In the caption of the video, Yul Edochie added that he was enjoying a music moment with Judy Austin, who he described as Ijele Odogwu.

“Music moments with ISI MMILI; Yul Edochie and IJELE ODOGWU: Judy Austin," he wrote.

Watch the video below:

This comes after Yul had gushed about his son Star Dike's rapid growth.

Netizens knock Yul Edochie

Netizens have expressed displeasure at Yul's actions, as many criticised him. Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that have trailed the video, see them below:

itisugochukwu:

"A man that just l@st his son Yul you no get sense Walahi ."

thevillagechef:

"They are doing too much…"

coxie_thebrand:

"There’s more than meets the eye! This is not normal behavior."

omonike___:

"It’s the wig and lipstick for me like Sisi Alagbo ."

emperor_bolojay:

"Make dem check that man he no really Dey okay.'

officialsarahmartins:

"Peace of mind ."

elsie_jacquey_:

"They’re actually using this song to make fun of May and her broken heart. She has lost both a son and her husband."

Netizens query Jaruma over comment on Yul Edochie's marriage saga

Aphrodisiac specialist Jaruma in a report via Legit.ng weighed in on Nollywood actor Yul Edochie's marriage saga.

Jaruma, in a post via her Instagram page, said Yul feels Judy is the one giving him peace as she added that the actor would cry if his first wife finally leaves.

In her words:

“When a Man cheats on his wife, she despises him so much & pushes him away. Now he feels this Judy is the one giving him peace but he will surely cry when May finally Leaves."

Source: Legit.ng