Nigerian celebrated singer Timaya left tongues waggling as he taunted citizens with his stage performance at Bola Tinubu’s inauguration concert

Recall Legit.ng reported that the incoming president’s inauguration concert, dubbed 'renewed hope’, was going to feature some of the country’s top musicians

The Egberi Papa 1 of Bayelsa, as he is fondly hailed, started his performance with his controversial hit, which left many with questions

Nigerian talented singer Timaya has stirred heated reactions on the internet with his graceful performance at Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s inauguration concert tagged ‘renewed hope’.

Legit.ng had reported that the incoming president’s inauguration concert would be held on May 25, 2023, in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, at the MKO Abiola Stadium.

Timaya opens performance at Bola Tinubu’s inauguration concert with controversial hit Credit: @wahalanetwork, @timayatimaya

Source: Instagram

The dancehall maestro was one of the country’s finest musicians at the event, and he opened his performance with his controversial hit "As e Dey Pain dem, e Dey Sweet Us".

Watch Timaya’s performance below:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Nigerians react to Timaya’s performance

mccarbo:

"One thing about this new admin wey wan enter. There’ll be a lot of party..!! Yoruba folks like party."

lazim_tha_bard:

"Wike's Doingz."

missleemama:

"It so funny that some of this artist never supported BAT, here they are jumping on his behalf money sha."

0j_lifestyle:

"This is the reason Nigeria can never be better."

bukkason522:

"Normally no person suppose they dere but because unna too like enjoyment and party for Nigeria na were Dem dey see unna ,if no be for olonger throat for party waiting go carry unna go there,how many of this pple there happy when dey declared him winner ? Fake fake supporters every were,him self know ,the real love na Eluppis ,all of unna know ,fake pple ,nija dry when dey declared him winner.he know self.thats y dey wan fast track every thing.mad pple.up Eluppi joor."

kizzbadazzz:

"All the artist way perform here na the same tin with inec."

ayo_3d:

"Just give some nigerian youths music, party and small food.. they’re okay!! They will hail you for 10 years."

Timaya uses journey to stardom as inspiration

Nigerian dancehall superstar Timaya provoked happiness and nostalgia among his long-time fans.

The Dem Mama Records founder shared a throwback depicting how long he has stayed in the music business to make it this far.

The singer went on to hint at an important element that has aided his successful career, while many agreed, a good number of netizens countered him with their views.

Source: Legit.ng