Yul Edochie's return to social media after the death of his 16-year-old son has been met with different reactions

Videos of the actor and his second wife, Judy Austin, in different loved-up moments have got people asking if he mourned his child

In a new clip sighted online, Edochie, with his deep baritone voice, sang along to a love song with his wife

Popular Nollywood actor Yul Edochie and his second wife, Judy Austin, have been dragged for the umpteenth time on social media.

In a viral video, the couple was seen singing along to a love song, and they appeared to be enjoying the moment as they smiled at each other.

Netizens drag Yul and wife over video Photo credit: @yuledochie/@judyaustin1

The video was filmed in a car, and Judy looked on in awe as her husband delivered the lines in his deep baritone voice.

This is coming after the actor lost his second child and first son with his first wife, May.

Netizens react to Yul Edochie's video

im_donkester:

"I love them, jare..life is to be enjoyed not to be endured. Live your happy life my people."

call_me_collins95:

"Nawa ooh. Una sure say this guy noh dy inside pot."

emerelynn:

"There’s something wrong with this two fellows"

smartofficial__:

"Nawa o.....A whole 16 year old lovely son suddenly died and you moved on as if nothing happened. Wow."

ladyque_1:

"Make una leave these 2 depressed people.. i feel so sad for his older kids"

jeffery.frosh.9:

"maybe yul they pay first wife back for wetin e suffer secretly from her."

_cici_nita:

"We actually don’t care. Two ment people."

prankhottie:

"With all these back to back pepper them videos, it's now difficult to mourn with the family. They now look like they ain't mourning again. It's well."

Rita Edochie fires dangerous prayers for May

Nollywood veteran Rita Edochie, an aunty to actor Yul Edochie, continued to blow hot over the marital crisis between Yul and his two wives since the demise of his son, Kambilichukwu.

Not relenting on her mission to slam Yul’s second wife, Judy Austin, who was accused of remaining insensitive since the family started mourning, Rita took to TikTok to say a powerful prayer for the bereaved wife, May.

Yul and his second wife, Judy, left many bewildered when he shared a video of both of them vibing to a song while still grieving.

