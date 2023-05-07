Internationally famous Afrofusion singer Damini Ogulu is regarded by many within Nigeria and beyond as one of the most talented singers of his generation.

However, as much as his talents are well-recognised globally, he is also famed for having quite a temper.

The Grammy award-winning singer has created quite a reputation for himself throughout his career as a singer who never shies away from a beef fight online and offline.

Six celebrities and entertainers that ace singer Burna Boy got in a messy public fight with and their why. Photo credit: @burnaboygram/@Tontolet/@obagoal/@davido

Source: Instagram

And his records in this respect are well documented, and we've indulged ourselves a little as we highlight some of Burna Boy's most famous fights and beefs with other celebrities that made the news and went viral at the time it happened.

Below are the five biggest celebrity fights/beefs that Burna Boy has been involved in.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

1. Burna Boy fights Davido in a nightclub in Ghana:

Even though Davido recently played it down, one of the most publicly reported physical brawl and celebrity fights ever recorded was between Burna Boy and the earlier-mentioned Afrobeat singer.

According to reports, a fight between Burna Boy and Davido broke out at a nightclub in Ghana. The fight was a crescendo of some back and forth between the pair that had gone on for weeks on social media.

Burna had accused a particular person in the music of using his father's wealth to rig the system in his favour, even though he was never really that talented.

Clips and eyewitness accounts shared that the pair's physical altercation occurred at Twist Lounge, Accra, Ghana December 2020.

It is alleged that Burna Boy got infuriated after some comments made by someone in Davido's entourage. After being forced to leave, he came seriously agitated and dashed towards the OBO, and that was when all hell broke loose.

2. Burna Boy fights with Obafemi Martins and CDQ in a club in Lagos:

Another major fight involving Burna Boy that made the headlines was his face-off with veteran Nigerian footballer Obafemi Martins and indigenous rapper CDQ.

It was reported that a physical brawl nearly broke out between Burna Boy and Martins at a nightclub in Lagos, Bayrock when the former had accused the latter of not showing him the respect he deserved.

The public got a sniff of the fight between the celebrities when CDQ slammed Burna online on March 3, 2021, of being too full of himself for disrespecting Obafemi Martins.

The events of February 28, 2021, were later reported to lead to allegations of Burna Boy stabbing CDQ when they ran into each other at Shina Peller's club, Quilox.

However, a while later, clips emerged of all three entertainers seen hanging out together as it was reported that issues between them had been resolved.

3. Burna Boy and AKA fight over xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa:

In 2019, when Nigerians were being targeted, attacked and killed in South Africa, Burna Boy was one of the country's public figures that spoke out against the attack.

Burna's public statements against the attacks on Nigerians stirred reactions in South Africa, and he also fired direct shots at AKA for his stands on the Xenophobic attacks.

The South African rapper, AKA, in reaction, called for a boycott of Burna Boy's music and concerts. The two got in a messy online fight that AKA threatened to drop Burna Boy if he ever came into SA.

However, Burna Boy showed a sympathetic side of his being after AKA was gruesomely killed. He wrote a lengthy caption on his social media pages mourning the rapper. The pair have a song together, "All Eyes On Me."

4. Burna Boy disses Tonto Dikeh over 'Poko', and she replies:

In October 2012, famous Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh released two new songs, High and Itz Over. Both tracks were met with public ridicule, and she trended on Twitter for days.

Burna Boy was one of those that trolled the singer's track, noting that those who release bad songs deserve death. He further invoked the wrath of God on Tonto Dikeh while describing both her songs as wack, noisy and disrespectful to music.

And knowing Tonto Dikeh to be one who would never lets such an assault on her slide, she fired back months after when Burna Boy fell off the stage while performing at the Hip-Hop Awards on October 21, 2012.

Tonto, in her response, didn't hesitate to call out Burna Boy, as she included his name in her clap back tweet; she wrote:

“Gud Mrng Loverz* May all ur problemz b blinded wit dark shadez n Fall off their STAGE LiKE BURNABOY *IJN* ** #POKO#”…. Hehehehhehe itz Karma baby Dat beech is beautiful…….”

5. Mr 2Kay slams Burna Boy for criticising Nigerian pastors

The beef between Burna Boy and Mr 2Kay started in 2017, and it got so bad that the latter was robbed and assaulted, while the former had to be called in by the Nigerian Police.

Mr 2Kay had reacted to some negative comments made by Burna Boy about Nigerian pastors. The singer noted that Burna shouldn't have made such ill comments about clergymen because they were anointed men.

Burna reacted to this statement by Mr 2Kay, saying, "You better have that energy when I come for you because I'm coming for you."

Days after the threat, Mr 2Kay was attacked after performing a show headlined by 2Face and Tiwa Savage at Eko Hotel in Lagos.

2Kay was relieved of his possessions and was left with bruises. The case was reported to the Police by the hotel management, and Burna's road manager, Joel, was arrested.

The singer was brought in for interrogation after the robbers had confessed that Damini was the one who hired them to attack 2Kay through Joel.

Burna honoured the invite, and it seems things were settled afterwards. However, the issues between the pair have been resolved and put to bed, as the clip below emanated a couple of years later as they frolicked and hung out together in Port Harcourt.

Davido talks about his relationship with African Giant, video trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that renowned Nigerian Afrobeat singer Davido sparked reactions online with comments about his friendship with rival Burna Boy.

Davido made the revelation during his recent media tour to promote his new album, Timeless. He revealed during his interview with Hot 97 Ebro FM that he and Burna Boy are on good terms.

He noted that they'd been friends for a long time and that when he dropped 'Timeless,' Burna called to congratulate him, including Wizkid.

Source: Legit.ng