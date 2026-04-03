A Nigerian woman who married Aboy Chibuzor, the autistic adopted son of Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, has spoken about their relationship

In a video on Instagram, she revealed the affectionate term she now uses for him after they got married in church

The woman also addressed rumours that she married Aboy solely for financial gain, and debunked such claims

A Nigerian woman has spoken about her marriage to Aboy Chibuzor, the autistic adopted son of Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, describing their relationship as spiritually grounded.

The couple tied the knot in a church ceremony, and the woman has since shared insights into their life together.

OPM woman mentions the special name she calls her autistic husband. Photo credit: @Newstimes.

Source: UGC

Woman shares how she addresses Aboy Chibuzor

A video shared by @mazitundeednut on Instagram showed the woman addressing speculation surrounding her marriage, particularly claims that she was motivated by financial gain.

She dismissed these rumours, emphasising that her decision was guided by her faith in God and his instructions.

According to her, she was following God's plan and acting on divine guidance when she agreed to marry Aboy Chibuzor.

She urged critics to calm down, saying that God's will was behind their union. She also talked about the spiritual connection she shares with her husband, mentioning that they pray together regularly.

When asked how she addresses her husband, the woman said she usually referred to Aboy Chibuzor as 'my husband'.

In her words:

"I call him my husband. I want to tell the world to relax. It is not all about money. It is about living by the principle of God. I go to where God ask me to go and I don't go to where God doesn't ask me to. When God says move, you move. Who are you to say no when God said go. You don't have any say when God said move. So I want to tell them to calm down, take am small small. It is the wish of God. It is the wish and the will of God. He sent me and it is left for God to do the purpose why he sent me. Now you see he is calm. That is what we're saying. He prays with me. Even this morning, when I wake up, I called him and we prayed."

OPM woman discloses how she addresses her autistic husband. Photo credit: Newstimes.

Source: UGC

Reactions as woman marries Aboy Chibuzor

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react.

@MegSindy said:

"Best fit Aboy congratulations. God bless ur home and bless ur union with beautiful kids."

@Cordelia Kunde said:

"Hmmmmm. Haha, honestly I see this as arrangement as paying a nanny to. Continue the care. My thoughts."

@BLISS BEAUTY DOMAIN said:

"Mama make sure you invest your money and start a business. Congratulations ma ur home is bless."

@maymay dion said:

"Thank you ma, for sacrificing to make something good out this boy, is only those without human heart that will not understand the level of sacrifice you did."

@renafroshe said:

"Madam I am not against you but what I'm going to tell you is that try to invest and save your money I don't trust those pastor."

@Sweet Mira added:

"Congratulations to you both, you guys should stop all this hate because they announced it that anyone who’s interested should come and meet with the church authorities but the young ladies refused to go, now she went and get married to him instead of wishing them well, no you guys are saying so many bad things to them it’s very wrong please let’s stop all this hate words and wish them well because there’s nothing we can do about if you like talk from now till tomorrow she done marry be say she done marry thank you."

See the post below:

Woman marries autistic OPM member

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian woman who offered to marry an autistic member of Omega Power Ministry shared what prompted her decision.

In a video, she disclosed how everything transpired and how she suddenly took the bold step to get married.

Source: Legit.ng